ALDS Yankees Guardians Baseball
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader (right) celebrates with teammate Josh Donaldson after hitting a home run in the second inning of Game 4 of the AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday in Cleveland. The Yankees won, 4-2, and will host Cleveland in a winner-take-all game at 6:07 p.m. tonight on TBS.

 Phil Long The Associated Press

Gerrit Cole brought the Yankees back from the brink. They’re Bronx bound, still chasing a championship.

Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 on Sunday night.

