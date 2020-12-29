Here is a capsule look at today’s bowl games:
CHEEZ-IT BOWL
OKLAHOMA STATE (7-3) vs. MIAMI (8-2)
Time: 4:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Miami by 2
Series record: Miami leads, 1-0
What’s at stake: No. 18 Miami is looking to rebound after getting routed, 62-26, by North Carolina in its regular-season finale on Dec. 12. That stopped a five-game winning streak following a mid-October 42-17 loss to Clemson. An Oklahoma State victory would likely lift the Cowboys back into the Top 25 in the final AP poll.
Facts & figures: Miami defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Quincy Roche opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft. ... Miami’s Jose Boregales is a finalist for the Lou Groza Award as the nation’s top kicker, and Lou Hedley is a finalist for the Ray Guy Award, which honors the nation’s top punter. ... Oklahoma State averages 194.7 rushing yards and 29.5 points a game. . ... Miami won the only previous meeting between the teams, 40-3, in October 1991.
ALAMO BOWL
No. 20 TEXAS (6-3) vs. COLORADO (4-1)
Time: 8 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Line: Texas by 9
Series record: Texas leads, 11-7
What’s at stake: Texas coach Tom Herman faced months of speculation he might get dumped after his fourth season, but now has a chance to lead the Longhorns to their fourth straight bowl victory. Colorado is playing its first bowl game since the Alamo Bowl following the 2016 season.
Facts & figures: Ehlinger is one of only two Power Five quarterbacks to pass for more than 11,000 yards and rush for more than 1,500. The other is former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy ... Colorado and Texas haven’t met since 2009 when Colorado was still a member of the Big 12. They clashed twice in Big 12 championship games, with Colorado winning in 2001 and Texas winning in 2005 on its way to the national championship.