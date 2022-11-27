Hunter Clasen rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown and Parker Rochford returned a fumble 12 yards for a score as NCAA Division III No. 12-ranked Wartburg went on the road and upset No. 4 St. John’s, 23-20, on Saturday in a second-round contest in Collegeville, Minn.

The Knights (12-0) advanced to next Saturday’s championship quarterfinals to play Aurora University (11-1) at a site to be determined.

