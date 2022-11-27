Hunter Clasen rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown and Parker Rochford returned a fumble 12 yards for a score as NCAA Division III No. 12-ranked Wartburg went on the road and upset No. 4 St. John’s, 23-20, on Saturday in a second-round contest in Collegeville, Minn.
The Knights (12-0) advanced to next Saturday’s championship quarterfinals to play Aurora University (11-1) at a site to be determined.
Clasen’s touchdown opened the scoring, then Rochford’s defensive TD gave Wartburg a 23-6 lead early in the third quarter.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Central Methodist 83, Clarke 79 — At Fayette, Mo.: Anthony Eddy dropped in a game-high 26 points, Biggie Luster added 19, but the Pride (5-2) couldn’t hold a five-point halftime lead.
Dubuque 77, Monmouth (Ill.) 74 — At Monmouth, Ill.: Brock Simon’s 15-point, 10-rebound double-double helped the Spartans (4-1) win their fourth in a row.
North Park 82, Loras 72 — At Lillis AWC: Ali Sabet led Loras (2-3) with 14 points, but the Duhawks fell at home.
UW-Platteville 71, Illinois Tech 63 —At Platteville, Wis.: Brady Olson scored 23 points and Ben Probst added 15 to lead the Pioneers to victory in the Gabe Miller Classic.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Central Methodist 71, Clarke 64 — At Fayette, Mo.: Tina Ubl scored 19 points, Nicole McDermott added 17 and Emma Kelchen finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds, but the NAIA No. 5-ranked Pride (6-1) suffered their first loss.
Dubuque 71, Cornell 36 — At Stoltz Sports Center: Morgan Hawkins’ game-high 13 points helped the Spartans (3-4) snap a four-game losing skid.
UW-Platteville 68, UW-Superior 47 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Brynlee Nelson netted 18 points and Ella Mackiewicz contributed 13 to lead the Pioneers in a rout.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Mustangs 9th — At Marion, Iowa: Kenadi Frederick (170 pounds), Lydia Hefel (190), Katelyn Brokus (235) and Kendra Rohner (135) won by fall as Dubuque Hempstead beat Norwalk, 54-24, in the ninth-place match at the Linn-Mar Dual Tournament. The Mustangs lost duals against Southeast Polk (53-12), Linn-Mar (54-24), East Buchanan (48-12) and Cedar Falls (66-18).
girls basketball
River Ridge/Scales Mound 51, Pearl City 20 — At Dakota, Ill.: Mickayla Bass had 10 points as RR/SM won in the semifinals of the Dakota Tournament on Friday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Warriors win 2 — At Dakota, Ill.: Brody Culbertson scored a game-high 15 points as East Dubuque handled Orangeville, 70-37, in the Dakota Tournament. Aiden Colin netted 16 points to cement the Warriors’ second victory, 57-27, over Pearl City.
