Green Bay Packers’ Rashan Gary runs a drill during a practice session Wednesday in Green Bay, Wis.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary isn’t making any predictions regarding just when he might return after a torn anterior cruciate ligament ended his 2022 season.

“I’ll be ready when I’ll be ready,” Gary said Wednesday while talking to reporters for the first time since injuring his knee last November.