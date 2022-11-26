Nebraska and former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule were finalizing a deal Friday to make him the Cornhuskers’ coach.
A person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that after several days of discussions, Nebraska made Rhule an offer Thursday that persuaded the former Temple and Baylor coach to return to college after two-plus years in the NFL.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of a contract — including what the Panthers might still owe Rhule — are still be worked out and no announcement from the school was imminent.
ESPN first reported Nebraska was closing in on a deal to make Rhule its coach.
Rhule has been out of work less than two months since getting fired five games into his third season with the Panthers.
He was 11-27 with Carolina and left with about $40 million remaining on the seven-year, guaranteed $62 million contract he signed in 2020. The contract made Rhule the sixth-highest paid coach in the NFL when he signed in 2020, according to Forbes.
One of eight Football Bowl Subdivision programs with at least 900 wins but more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is pinning its hopes on the 47-year-old Rhule to recreate his success at his previous two college stops. Twice Rhule took over struggling programs and built them into conference contenders in three years.
Packers’ Rhyan gets 6-game suspension
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers rookie offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.
The penalty means the third-round draft pick out of UCLA must sit out the rest of the regular season.
NFL officials announced the suspension Friday. The Packers said they wouldn’t have any comment on the matter because of the confidentiality of the process.
Tests reveal no ACL tear in Bills’ Miller’s knee
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tests on Buffalo Bills star pass-rusher Von Miller’s injured right knee showed no tear to the anterior cruciate ligament, a person with direct knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Friday because the team did not reveal that information. Coach Sean McDermott declined to provide any details on the injury suffered a day earlier except to rule out Miller from playing against New England next week.
Broncos without Jeudy, Hamler vs. Carolina
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will be without receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler for their game Sunday at Carolina.
Jeudy was ruled out Friday with an ankle injury and Hamler with a bothersome hamstring. The team also will be missing cornerback K’Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) and defensive lineman Jonathan Harris (knee).
BASEBALL
Pirates to sign Carlos Santana to 1-year deal
PITTSBURGH — The Pirates have further addressed their offensive shortage at first base by signing Carlos Santana to a one-year, $6.7 million deal pending the passing of a physical, a source confirmed to the Post-Gazette on Friday night.
SOCCER
Neymar to miss Brazil’s second match
DOHA, Qatar — Neymar will miss Brazil’s second World Cup match but will remain with the squad undergoing treatment for his ankle injury, the team doctor said Friday.
Rodrigo Lasmar said tests conducted on his right ankle showed that Neymar has a ligament injury and will not be fit to play against Switzerland on Monday.
HOCKEY
Dach scores in shootout against former team
CHICAGO — Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to give the Montreal Canadiens a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday.
Suzuki and Joel Edmondson scored in regulation for Montreal, which got its third win in four games.
Chicago collected a point, but dropped its season-high sixth straight game. Traded from Chicago before the NHL draft, Dach beat goaltender Arvid Soderblom with a wrist shot, then held his right hand to his ear as the crowd booed.
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak.
The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season.
