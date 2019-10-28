The No. 1 vs. No. 2 game between Alabama and LSU in two weeks looks set, though the order of the Crimson Tide and Tigers changed in the AP Top 25 in one of the closet votes ever.
Heading into an off date for both teams, LSU flip-flopped with Alabama to become the new No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll presented by Regions Bank. The Tigers received 1,476 points, two more than Alabama, for the closest margin between 1 and 2 since No. 1 Florida State was two points ahead of Auburn on Oct. 5, 2014.
No. 3 Ohio State was not far behind with 1,468 points. Eight points separating first from third is the fewest in the regular season since Dec. 3, 1979, when No. 1 Ohio State was 10 points ahead of No. 3 Southern California, with Oklahoma in between, two back of the Buckeyes.
Alabama received the most first-place votes this week with 21. LSU and Ohio State both got 17 first-place votes. No. 4 Clemson received seven first-place votes.
The Alabama-LSU game is scheduled for Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa, but the top of the rankings should be locked until then. LSU, Alabama, Ohio State and No. 5 Penn State are all off next week, and No. 4 Clemson is tuning up against Wofford.
Oklahoma became the third top-six team in the last three weeks to lose to an unranked team, falling at Kansas State and dropping five spots to No. 10.
Iowa State continued its yo-yo season, falling out of the rankings again after losing at home to Oklahoma State. Wisconsin dropped five spots to No. 18 after losing at Ohio State. Iowa moved up one spot to No. 19.
Michigan steamrolls Notre Dame
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Zach Charbonnet ran for two touchdowns in the first half and Shea Patterson threw for two scores in the second, helping No. 19 Michigan rout Notre Dame, 45-14, Saturday night in driving rain,
The Wolverines (6-2) ended an eight-game losing streak against top-10 teams under coach Jim Harbaugh, who needed a signature win in his fifth season that likely won’t end with the Big Ten title he and college football’s winningest program desperately covet.
The Fighting Irish (5-2) were knocked out of the College Football Playoff picture on the rain-filled night.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings backup safety Jayron Kearse was arrested in Minneapolis on suspicion of driving while impaired and with a loaded gun.
The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper stopped Kearse just before 4 a.m. Sunday after seeing a Mercedes drive around a barricade onto a closed portion of Interstate 94 and “observed signs of alcohol impairment.”
The patrol says Kearse had a blood alcohol level of 0.10 percent, above Minnesota’s legal limit of 0.08 percent, and a loaded firearm in the car. The 25-year-old Kearse was booked into jail on suspicion of DWI and carrying a firearm without a permit. There was no word on if he had a lawyer yet who could comment on his behalf.
AUTO RACING
Hamilton beats Ferrari front row
MEXICO CITY — Lewis Hamilton overcame Ferrari’s front-row start to win the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday, moving the Mercedes driver closer to a sixth career Formula One championship.
Only Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas’ third-place finish denied Hamilton the championship by the slimmest of margins. Hamilton needed only to beat Bottas by 14 points, but picked up 10 instead. That sends the championship to next week’s U.S. Grand Prix, where Hamilton has won five times since 2012.
BASKETBALL
UNI women handle Upper Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Three players scored in double figures, and the University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team opened the season with a 67-40 exhibition win over Upper Iowa on Sunday. Kristina Cavey and Kam Finley scored 11 points each, and Bre Gunnels added 10 for the Panthers. Western Dubuque grad Megan Maahs chipped in six points and three rebounds.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Dylan Strome had two goals and assisted on linemate Alex DeBrincat’s score to help the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Sunday night to end a four-game skid.
DeBrincat set up both of Strome’s goals as the two former junior hockey teammates clicked again and sparked Chicago’s attack. David Kampf and Drake Caggiula also scored to help the Blackhawks bounce back after they were shut out in Carolina on Saturday and managed just two goals in their previous three games.
Robin Lehner made 38 saves and lost a bid for his first shutout with Chicago when Sean Walker scored early in the third period. Jack Campbell blocked 21 shots as Los Angeles lost its third straight and second in two nights, after falling 5-1 at Minnesota on Saturday.
GOLF
BUSAN, South Korea — Ha Na Jang birdied the third playoff hole Sunday to beat American Danielle Kang for the LPGA’s BMW Ladies Championship.
Both players parred the par-4 18th twice in the playoff before moving to the 10th hole at the LPGA Busan International course, where Jang’s three clinched it.
VILAMOURA, Portugal — Steven Brown won the Portugal Masters on Sunday to claim his first European Tour title.
The Englishman shot 5-under 66 in the final round to finish one stroke ahead of South African pair Justin Walters (66) and Brandon Stone (70).
TENNIS
BASEL, Switzerland — Roger Federer won his hometown Swiss Indoors title for the 10th time by beating Alex de Minaur 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday. Sunday’s final took just 68 minutes, and Federer’s longest match all week lasted 79 minutes. Federer’s fourth title in 2019 is the 103rd of his career.