Olympic gold medalist Conor Dwyer has received a 20-month doping ban after an arbitration panel found that he had testosterone pellets inserted into his body.
Dwyer, who won relay gold medals in 2012 and 2016, tested positive three times between Nov. 15 and Dec. 20 last year. His ban was made effective on Dec. 21, meaning he won’t be eligible for next year’s Olympics.
The arbitration decision says Dwyer worked with a nutritionist who suggested the pellets, which are inserted into the skin tissue near the hip.
The decision says a doctor treating Dwyer claims to have contacted an official at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, who said the treatment was allowable.
But, the report says, nobody followed up with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, which makes its rules and banned substances public and also has a hotline to respond to questions.
FOOTBALL
Seahawks’ Brown, Fluker out for Sunday
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks could be without starting offensive linemen Duane Brown and D.J. Fluker for Sunday’s game at Cleveland.
Brown and Fluker were both listed as doubtful on Friday’s injury report. Fluker left Seattle’s game against the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury, while Brown has played through a biceps injury for a couple of weeks.
Miami holds off No. 20 Virginia, 17-9
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — N’Kosi Perry threw for a touchdown on the opening drive and ran for another with 2:31 remaining, and Miami knocked off No. 20 Virginia 17-9 on Friday night.
Deejay Dallas caught the touchdown pass for Miami (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), plus rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries. Pat Bethel blocked a field goal for Miami and K.J. Osborn caught four passes for 60 yards.
Perry finished 16 of 27 for 182 yards. The win kept the Hurricanes from falling to 0-3 in conference play — any conference — for what would have been the first time in school history.
Henry participates for Chargers
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Tight end Hunter Henry took part in all drills during the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice Friday, leaving open the possibility that he could play in Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Henry has missed the past four games due to a knee injury. This is the first time he has participated in a full practice since the injury occurred during the Sept. 8 opener against the Indianapolis Colts.
Henry is listed as questionable on the injury report. Coach Anthony Lynn said a final decision on Henry will be made after Saturday’s walkthrough.
Defensive end Melvin Ingram, who missed last week’s game against Denver due to a hamstring injury, is also questionable.
Steelers to start undrafted rookie Hodges
PITTSBURGH — It’s officially “Duck” season for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Steelers ruled quarterback Mason Rudolph out for Sunday’s visit to the Los Angeles Chargers while he continues to recover from a concussion, meaning undrafted rookie free agent Devlin “Duck” Hodges will get the start when Pittsburgh (1-4) faces the Chargers (2-3) in prime time.
Rudolph was limited in practice all week after getting knocked unconscious by Baltimore’s Earl Thomas in the third quarter of an overtime loss to the Ravens. Hodges, a champion duck caller in his downtime, completed 7 of 9 passes for 68 yards and scrambled once for 21 yards after coming in for Rudolph. Paxton Lynch, signed to the practice squad after Ben Roethlisberger was lost for the season with an elbow injury last month, will serve as Hodges’ backup against Los Angeles.
Eagles without Jackson, Sproles vs. Vikings
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles will be missing several key players when they visit Minnesota, including wide receiver DeSean Jackson, cornerbacks Ronald Darby and Avonte Maddox and running back Darren Sproles.
Running back Corey Clement was placed on injured reserve and running back Boston Scott was promoted from the practice squad.
Jackson hasn’t played since suffering an abdomen injury in Week 2. He had two touchdown catches on deep throws in the season opener. Darby is missing his third straight game with a hamstring injury and Maddox suffered a neck injury in Week 4.
Sproles injured his calf last week. Also, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan remains sidelined with a foot injury.
The Eagles (3-2) have won two straight entering Sunday’s game against the Vikings (3-2).
Jaguars’ Ramsey listed as questionable
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have listed cornerback Jalen Ramsey as questionable to play Sunday against New Orleans.
Coach Doug Marrone made the designation Friday, a day after owner Shad Khan said he expects the disgruntled defender to return following a two-week absence because of an apparent back injury.
Khan told The Street he had a “heart to heart” with Ramsey earlier this week and “I think we’ll be able to come to what makes sense for all.”
It’s unclear if that means trading Ramsey or repairing his fractured relationship with the franchise.
Ramsey was limited in practice for a third consecutive day Friday. He saw a back specialist Monday in Houston.
GOLF
Barron with 1-shot lead in SAS championships
CARY, N.C. — Doug Barron lost his great start with three bogeys over his last four holes and had to settle for a 6-under 66, giving him a one-shot lead over Woody Austin after the opening round Friday in the SAS Championship.
This is the last regular-season event on the PGA Tour Champions before the top 72 players advance to the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
Barron started his round on No. 10 and 30 on the back nine of Prestonwood Golf Club. He reached 9 under through 14 holes until his three bogeys at the end.
Jerry Kelly, No. 2 in the Schwab Cup behind Scott McCarron, opened with a 68 along with Vijay Singh and Tim Petrovic. McCarron, assured of being atop the Schwab Cup standings going into the postseason, shot 73.