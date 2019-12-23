The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team went on a 16-0 fourth-quarter run to earn a 71-63 win at Iowa State to close out non-conference play.
The win gave the Panthers a sweep of Iowa and Iowa State for the first time since the 1974-75 season and gave UNI consecutive wins over Iowa State for the first time since 1975-76. The Panthers also captured three wins over Power-Five teams for the first time in program history.
The Panthers scored first, but Iowa State built a 19-15 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second period, the Cyclones extended the advantage to 25-19, but Kam Finley hit back-to-back three-pointers to tie the game at 25. The Panthers took a 33-32 lead on a Nicole Kroeger 3-pointer with 2:17 to play in the second and UNI maintained a lead for the remainder of the half and much of the third.
UNI led, 38-34, at the break, but Iowa State rallied to take a 49-47 lead on a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter. Iowa State extended the lead to 55-47 with 8:29 to play, capping off an 11-0 run.
UNI went on its 16-0 run with six straight points by Kristina Cavey followed by eight straight points by Karli Rucker and closed out with a bucket by Megan Maahs to put UNI up 63-55 with 2:37 to play.
Rucker hit two more buckets to extend the lead to 67-57 with 1:34 to play before Iowa State rallied to within 67-53. Cavey and Rucker hit free throws down the stretch to seal the win.
Maahs finished with four points and four rebounds and fellow Western Dubuque grad Rose Simon-Ressler had two points.
Ashley Joens led Iowa State with 22 points.
Iowa 79, Drake 67 — At Iowa City: Four players scored in double figures, including Makenzie Meyer (24), Kathleen Doyle (19), Monika Czinano (17) and Alexis Sevillian (11) on Saturday night as Iowa won its 27th straight home game. Iowa finished its non-conference season 9-2.
(Men)
South Carolina 70, No. 9 Virginia 59 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Jair Bolden scored 15 of his 22 points in the first half and A.J. Lawson had 10 of his 14 in the second lift South Carolina. The Gamecocks (8-4) led 23-11, saw Virginia pull even at 45 with just over 11 minutes to play and promptly scored 12 of the next 17 points. The Cavaliers never got closer than five the rest of the way.