Vikings Football
Buy Now

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. takes part in drills at the team’s practice facility in Eagan, Minn., on Wednesday. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering an injury in the preseason.

 Bruce Kluckhohn The Associated Press

EAGAN, Minn. — The evidence of Irv Smith Jr.’s rejuvenated outlook jumps out from underneath his chinstrap, an ink outline of a butterfly on the left side of his neck that signifies a fresh start.

After a freak knee injury that occurred while making a pedestrian weakside block in a preseason game, knocking him out of the 2021 season, Smith has returned his enviable tight end skills and up-for-anything personality to a Minnesota Vikings offense that badly missed him. Fully recovered from surgery to fix a torn meniscus, Smith has been cleared to practice without limitation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.