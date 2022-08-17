The Chicago Bears waived former University of Dubuque standout defensive back Michael Joseph on Tuesday. Joseph signed with the Bears as a free agent after going undrafted in 2018 and was a steady member of the team’s practice squad since. He flexed to the active roster for Weeks 16 and 17 in 2019, and again last season in a Dec. 20 home contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Joseph was the 2017 Cliff Harris Award winner, given to the top defensive player among Division II, III and NAIA athletes. Also in 2017, he was a first team selection on the AP Little All-American Division III team. Joseph was one of only two Division III players to compete in the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl in 2018, which showcases the nations top draft prospects from all levels of college football.
Browns lose starting center Harris for season
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns lost their new man in the middle. Starting center Nick Harris was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss the season with a knee injury suffered on the second snap of Cleveland’s exhibition opener last week in Jacksonville.
Jets’ Wilson has no additional damage to knee
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets received some good news after a few days of worrying about the quarterback’s right knee. Wilson had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus and remains on track to return in a few weeks, a person with knowledge told The Associated Press.
Jets’ Becton placed on season-ending IR
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mekhi Becton’s third season with the New York Jets is officially over before it even started. The starting right tackle was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday with a chip fracture in his right kneecap suffered during practice on Aug. 8. baseball
Padres scrap Tatis bobblehead giveaway
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have replaced a planned Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead night with a Juan Soto T-shirt giveaway after the superstar shortstop was banned 80 games Friday following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug. Tatis, a 23-year-old sensation and one of the brightest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was on the cusp of returning to the Padres from a broken wrist that had sidelined him all season.
Mets’ Carrasco likely out up to a month
ATLANTA — New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco is expected to miss up to a month after straining his left oblique, the team announced Tuesday in another setback for its rotation. The 35-year-old Carrasco, 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA in a resurgent season for the NL East leaders, was hurt Monday night in a game at Atlanta.
Athletics release Piscotty, call up Langeliers
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics released veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty on Tuesday and cleared way for top prospect Shea Langeliers to gain key experience down the stretch for the last-place team in the AL West. General manager David Forst thanked 31-year-old Piscotty for his impact on the club dating to his arrival ahead of the 2018 season in a trade from St. Louis that brought him back close to his home in Pleasanton.
Utah boy injured in dorm fall at LLWS
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah was in critical condition Tuesday with what his family said was a head injury suffered when he fell off the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex. Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah. The Little League World Series is set to begin Wednesday in Williamsport. His dad, Jace Oliverson, is an assistant coach on the team. BASKETBALL basketball
Breanna Stewart named AP WNBA POY
Breanna Stewart is always looking for ways to improve her game. This season, her efforts culminated in more career milestones. The Seattle Storm forward led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career, averaging 21.8 points, and Tuesday she became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year.
No NBA games on Election Day in 2023
The NBA will be off on Election Day. The league’s schedule for the coming season will have all 30 teams playing on Nov. 7, the night before the midterm elections. The NBA is hoping teams use that night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, plus amplify the need for civic engagement. But on Nov. 8, which is Election Day, no NBA teams have games scheduled. Teams are being encouraged to share election information — such as registration deadlines — with their fan bases in the weeks leading up to Nov. 8.
The Chicago Bears waived former University of Dubuque standout defensive back Michael Joseph on Tuesday.
Joseph signed with the Bears as a free agent after going undrafted in 2018 and was a steady member of the team’s practice squad since. He flexed to the active roster for Weeks 16 and 17 in 2019, and again last season in a Dec. 20 home contest against the Minnesota Vikings.
Joseph was the 2017 Cliff Harris Award winner, given to the top defensive player among Division II, III and NAIA athletes. Also in 2017, he was a first team selection on the AP Little All-American Division III team. Joseph was one of only two Division III players to compete in the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl in 2018, which showcases the nations top draft prospects from all levels of college football.
Browns lose starting center Harris for season
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns lost their new man in the middle. Starting center Nick Harris was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss the season with a knee injury suffered on the second snap of Cleveland’s exhibition opener last week in Jacksonville.
Jets’ Wilson has no additional damage to knee
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets received some good news after a few days of worrying about the quarterback’s right knee. Wilson had arthroscopic surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus and remains on track to return in a few weeks, a person with knowledge told The Associated Press.
Jets’ Becton placed on season-ending IR
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Mekhi Becton’s third season with the New York Jets is officially over before it even started. The starting right tackle was placed on season-ending injured reserve Tuesday with a chip fracture in his right kneecap suffered during practice on Aug. 8.
baseball
Padres scrap Tatis bobblehead giveaway
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres have replaced a planned Fernando Tatis Jr. bobblehead night with a Juan Soto T-shirt giveaway after the superstar shortstop was banned 80 games Friday following a positive test for a performance-enhancing drug.
Tatis, a 23-year-old sensation and one of the brightest stars in all of Major League Baseball, was on the cusp of returning to the Padres from a broken wrist that had sidelined him all season.
Mets’ Carrasco likely out up to a month
ATLANTA — New York Mets pitcher Carlos Carrasco is expected to miss up to a month after straining his left oblique, the team announced Tuesday in another setback for its rotation.
The 35-year-old Carrasco, 13-5 with a 3.92 ERA in a resurgent season for the NL East leaders, was hurt Monday night in a game at Atlanta.
Athletics release Piscotty, call up Langeliers
OAKLAND, Calif. — The Oakland Athletics released veteran outfielder Stephen Piscotty on Tuesday and cleared way for top prospect Shea Langeliers to gain key experience down the stretch for the last-place team in the AL West.
General manager David Forst thanked 31-year-old Piscotty for his impact on the club dating to his arrival ahead of the 2018 season in a trade from St. Louis that brought him back close to his home in Pleasanton.
Utah boy injured in dorm fall at LLWS
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah was in critical condition Tuesday with what his family said was a head injury suffered when he fell off the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex.
Easton Oliverson is a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah. The Little League World Series is set to begin Wednesday in Williamsport. His dad, Jace Oliverson, is an assistant coach on the team. BASKETBALL
basketball
Breanna Stewart named AP WNBA POY
Breanna Stewart is always looking for ways to improve her game. This season, her efforts culminated in more career milestones. The Seattle Storm forward led the WNBA in scoring for the first time in her career, averaging 21.8 points, and Tuesday she became the first player to repeat as The Associated Press WNBA Player of the Year.
No NBA games on Election Day in 2023
The NBA will be off on Election Day.
The league’s schedule for the coming season will have all 30 teams playing on Nov. 7, the night before the midterm elections. The NBA is hoping teams use that night as an opportunity to encourage fans to get out and vote, plus amplify the need for civic engagement.
But on Nov. 8, which is Election Day, no NBA teams have games scheduled. Teams are being encouraged to share election information — such as registration deadlines — with their fan bases in the weeks leading up to Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.