The Chicago Bears waived former University of Dubuque standout defensive back Michael Joseph on Tuesday. Joseph signed with the Bears as a free agent after going undrafted in 2018 and was a steady member of the team’s practice squad since. He flexed to the active roster for Weeks 16 and 17 in 2019, and again last season in a Dec. 20 home contest against the Minnesota Vikings. Joseph was the 2017 Cliff Harris Award winner, given to the top defensive player among Division II, III and NAIA athletes. Also in 2017, he was a first team selection on the AP Little All-American Division III team. Joseph was one of only two Division III players to compete in the prestigious Reese’s Senior Bowl in 2018, which showcases the nations top draft prospects from all levels of college football.

