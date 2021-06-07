Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs in helping the Chicago Cubs avoid a four-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.
“The home runs come when I’m not trying to do too much,” Wisdom said. “It’s being relaxed and looking for a pitch I can drive.”
Wisdom has seven home runs in 13 games this season. He has a hit in nine of 11 games since his May 25 recall from Triple-A Iowa.
Kyle Hendricks (7-4) won his fifth straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five in earning his first win over San Francisco in five career starts. Hendricks allowed just one hit after the second inning. Craig Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 14th save in 16 chances.
Reds 8, Cardinals 7 — At St. Louis: Jesse Winker hit a tiebreaking home run off Alex Reyes (3-2) in the ninth for his second three-homer game this season, and Cincinnati completed its first four-game sweep of St. Louis since May 4-7, 1990.
Phillies 12, Nationals 6 — At Philadelphia: Stadium workers using tractors scrambled to hoist the protective netting behind home plate after it suddenly collapsed while Trea Turner was batting in the eighth inning. No one appeared to be hurt in the mishap, which caused a 20-minute delay. J.T. Realmuto hit his 100th homer. Sam Coonrod (1-2) got the win.
Brewers 2, Diamondbacks 0 — At Milwaukee: Corbin Burnes (3-4) struck out a career-high 13 in seven innings, sending Arizona to its team-record 17th straight road loss. Daniel Robertson and Tyrone Taylor homered as the Brewers completed a four-game sweep.
Mets 6, Padres 2 — At San Diego: Marcus Stroman won his second straight decision after four consecutive losses and doubled in a run as New York gained a four-game split.
Marlins 3, Pirates 1 — At Pittsburgh: Sandy Alcantara (3-5) gave up one run and six hits in eight innings, ending Miami’s longest losing streak in six years at eight games.
Braves 4, Dodgers 2 — At Atlanta: Max Fried outpitched Trevor Bauer, and Atlanta took two of three in the first meeting of the teams since Los Angeles rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win last year’s NLCS.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 18, Indians 5 — At Baltimore: Cedric Mullins hit a leadoff homer as part of a three-hit day, and Baltimore scored its most runs since beating beating Oakland 18-2 on Aug. 16, 2015. The Orioles had 21 hits.
Astros 6, Blue Jays 3 — At Buffalo, N.Y.: José Altuve led off the game with a home run, and rookie Luis García (5-3) earned his fifth straight win, allowing one run and three hits in six innings.
Twins 2, Royals 1 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Minnesota first baseman Miguel Sanó started a triple play on defense, then hit an RBI double in the third off Brady Singer (3-5). Luke Ferrell (1-0) won in relief, and Taylor Rogers got his fifth save.
Rays 7, Rangers 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Rookie Taylor Walls had a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth off Josh Sborz, his season-high third hit.
Mariners 9, Angels 5 — At Anaheim, Calif.: Donovan Walton hit the go-ahead home run in the third inning, and Logan Gilbert (1-2) struck out seven and allowed two hits in five innings for his first major league win.
Red Sox 6, Yankees 5 (10 innings) — At New York: Xander Bogaerts’ two-run single in the 10 helped Boston to the weekend sweep in the Bronx.
INTERLEAGUE
Rockies 3, Athletics 1 — At Denver: Germán Márquez (4-5) allowed one run and four hits in six innings, and Colorado avoided a three-game sweep. Daniel Bard pitched two innings for his seventh save.