TORONTO — Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez has been diagnosed with cancer and will be stepping away from the broadcast booth.
Martinez said in a statement released by Sportsnet that Sunday’s game against the Oakland Athletics would be his last for “a little while” as he begins weeks of cancer treatment.
“I’m grateful for a tremendous medical team, who has given me great optimism that I will come through this with flying colors,” Martinez said. “I hope to rejoin my Sportsnet teammates for the stretch run later this season, but in the mean time I will be watching from the sidelines as I fight the good fight.”
Martinez has been associated with the Blue Jays since 1981, when he began a six-year stint as one of the team’s catchers. He played 17 big league seasons in Toronto, Kansas City and Milwaukee. He was hired to manage the Blue Jays in 2001 but was fired midway through his second season after compiling a 100-115 record.
Martinez began his broadcasting career as a color commentator in 1987 for Blue Jays games on TSN, and he’s also worked for ESPN, TBS and the Baltimore Orioles. He joined Sportsnet’s Blue Jays television crew in 2010.
BOSTON — Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Boston expects to be without multiple unvaccinated players for an upcoming series at Toronto. Starting pitcher Tanner Houck told the Boston Globe on Sunday that he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and won’t pitch during the four-game series beginning Monday, April 25. He would have been in line to start the second game. To enter Canada, the Canadian government requires a person must have received a second COVID-19 vaccine dose at least 14 days prior to entry.
TOKYO — Japan’s 20-year-old phenom Roki Sasaki almost did it again. A week after pitching the first perfect game in Japanese professional baseball in 28 years, Sasaki delivered eight more perfect innings Sunday before being pulled after throwing 102 pitches. The game was tied 0-0 when Sasaki left, and his Lotte Marines wound up losing 1-0 in 10 innings to the Nippon Ham Fighters in a Pacific League game. Marines manager Tadahito Iguchi defended his decision to pull Sasaki and said he was thinking of what’s best long-term for the young pitcher.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays added left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu to the 10-day injured list Sunday with left forearm inflammation. The 35-year-old Ryu was pulled after just four innings in Saturday’s 7-4 loss to Oakland. He lasted less than that in his first start of the season April 10, when he allowed six earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in a 12-6 loss to Texas.
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles have transferred left-hander John Means to the 60-day injured list with a sprained elbow. The move isn’t a huge surprise after manager Brandon Hyde conceded Saturday that it would be a while before Means pitched again. Hyde said then that the 28-year-old lefty was seeking second opinions about his injury. That hadn’t changed as of Sunday morning. The Orioles also optioned left-hander Alexander Wells to Triple-A Norfolk and selected the contract of right-hander Marcos Diplán from Norfolk.
BASKETBALL
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Emoni Bates, the five-star recruit who reclassified to 2021, has announced he’s entering the transfer portal after one season at Memphis. Bates announced his decision Saturday on his Instagram account, saying he thanked Memphis coach Penny Hardaway and the rest of his coaching staff for giving him a chance to be a Tiger.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome’s golden retriever that became a celebrity in its own right — complete with more than 20,000 Instagram followers — has died. Two-year-old Wrigley died on Friday of post-operative complications at the age of 2, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
Wrigley had spent four days at a veterinary hospital after undergoing surgery before coming home. But the dog developed sepsis and had to return to the hospital, where it died.
GOLF
EWA BEACH, Hawaii — Hyo Joo Kim staved off a late charge from Hinako Shibuno to win the LPGA Tour’s LOTTE Championship late Saturday. Kim closed with a 1-under 71 — following a bogey on the par-4 17th with a tap-in birdie on the par-5 18th — to finish at 11-under 277, two shots clear of Shibuno at breezy Hoakalei Country Club.
TENNIS
MONACO — Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first repeat champion at the Monte Carlo Masters since Rafael Nadal in 2018 with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win against unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday.
Davidovich Fokina, the Spaniard who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the second round, was playing his first ATP final.