Jack Misky scored a game-high 17 points and Cuba City beat Adams-Friendship, 72-40, on Thursday in Cuba City, Wis.
The Cubans improved to 7-0 despite missing leading scorer Brayden Dailey. Riley Richard added 15 points and Carter Olson had 14 for Cuba City, which built a 39-13 halftime lead.
Misky hit three of the Cubans’ eight 3-pointers. Max Lucey added 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prairie du Chien 54, Cuba City 41 — At Cuba City, Wis.: Allison Allbee scored 14 points and Lily Krahn added 13, and the Blackhawks pulled away to beat the Cubans and improve to 5-0.
Grace Cummins scored nine points to lead Cuba City (5-4), which got seven points apiece from Maddison Carl and Ella McKinley.