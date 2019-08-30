IOWA CITY — Former University of Iowa defensive back Bob Stoops will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Miami (Ohio) at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday night at 6:40 p.m. on FS1.
Stoops lettered as a Hawkeye from 1979-82, helping the Hawkeyes win the 1981 Big Ten title and an invitation to the 1982 Rose Bowl. Iowa posted an 8-4 record in his final season, including a win over Tennessee in the Peach Bowl.
Stoops, a native of Youngstown, Ohio, ranks 48th in career tackles (230) and recorded eight pass interceptions. He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior, was a team captain as a senior and was the lone Most Valuable Player following his final season.
Following his Hawkeye playing career, Stoops went on to a successful coaching career, serving as the head coach at Oklahoma for 18 seasons. He posted a 190-48 record there, winning the 2000 national title. Stoops was named the 2000 national Coach of the Year by no fewer than seven outlets. Oklahoma won 10 Big 12 championships and appeared in 18 bowl games. He retired following the 2016 season as the winningest coach in Oklahoma history.
Stoops will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss. He will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.
Packers agree to trade OLB Gilbert to Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Green Bay Packers have agreed to send outside linebacker Reggie Gilbert to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a conditional 2020 draft pick.
The move is pending a physical. Gilbert played all 16 games for Green Bay last season and had 15 quarterback pressures to rank second on the team. The 26-year-old former undrafted free agent from Arizona had spent the majority of his first two seasons on Green Bay’s practice squad before his breakthrough last year.
The 6-foot-3, 261-pound Gilbert has 47 tackles, 3 ½ sacks and 20 quarterback pressures in 18 career NFL games.
Browns RB Hunt undergoes hernia surgery
CLEVELAND — Browns running back Kareem Hunt will spend part of his NFL suspension rehabbing after surgery.
Hunt, who will serve an eight-game ban for two physical off-field altercations in 2018 while he played for Kansas City, had a sports hernia operation Thursday — hours before the Browns played Detroit in their exhibition finale.
Hunt had been expected to play in what would have been his last game until his ban ends in November. The Browns said the 24-year-old is expected to be fully recovered by the time he’s eligible to return to their roster for the Nov. 10 game against Buffalo.
Patriots get OL Cunningham from Cardinals
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have traded offensive lineman Korey Cunningham to the New England Patriots for a sixth-round pick in next year’s draft.
The Cardinals announced the trade on Thursday. The move is pending a physical for Cunningham.
The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cunningham started six games at left tackle for the Cardinals last season. The 24-year-old was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of Cincinnati.
Michigan boy dies after collapsing at practiceSARANAC, Mich. — Officials say a 13-year-old Michigan boy who collapsed during football practice has died.
Saranac Community Schools 7th grader Skylar Lasby collapsed Wednesday evening during a non-contact drill and was flown to a hospital. School and hospital officials say Lasby died hours later.
A cause of death was not immediately available. It also wasn’t immediately clear if weather was a factor, though temperatures were a mild 68 degrees (20 degrees Celsius) and humidity was low during the practice.
BASEBALL
Yankees join Amazon, Sinclair to buy YES
NEW YORK — The New York Yankees have reacquired the YES Network, joining Amazon and the Sinclair Broadcast Group to buy an 80% stake in the channel from The Walt Disney Co.
The deal announced Thursday values YES at $3.47 billion, nearly $500 million less than when 21st Century Fox acquired a majority stake in 2014. Disney was required to sell off Fox’s regional sports networks as part of its $71 billion deal to acquire Fox’s entertainment assets, which triggered Yankee Global Enterprises’ right-of-first-refusal to buy back YES Network shares. That deal closed in March.
Sinclair said it would buy 21 of the regional sports networks in May, but the 80% stake in YES was sold separately. Yankee Global Enterprises already held a 20% stake in YES.
Orioles to add netting in Camden Yards
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Orioles are extending the protective netting at Camden Yards in an effort to protect fans from foul balls hit into the seats.
The netting will extend down each foul line to near each foul pole and is expected to be in place for Baltimore’s next home game on Sept. 5 against Texas.
In a statement Thursday, the Orioles deemed the extended and raised protective netting to be “the best and safest option” for fans seated in the lower deck of the stadium.
TRACK & FIELD
Warholm runs 2nd fastest 400 hurdles ever
ZURICH — Karsten Warholm ran the second-fastest time in history to win the men’s 400 meters hurdles in 46.92 seconds at the Diamond League finals on Thursday.
The 23-year-old world champion from Norway took 0.20 seconds off his lifetime best, but was 0.14 behind the 27-year-old world record set by Kevin Young winning the 1992 Barcelona Olympics title. Young was in Zurich for Thursday’s race.
SOCCER
7 soccer fans die in flash flood in Morocco
RABAT, Morocco — A flash flood swept across a soccer field in a southern Moroccan village, killing at least seven people watching a local match, the official MAP news agency said Thursday.
Heavy rainfall caused a nearby river to swell Wednesday, pushing torrents of water over the field in Tizert, in the Taroudant region, where an amateur match was being played.