MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen will become a free agent for the first time in his 11-year career, coming off a bounce-back season for the longest-tenured player on the team.
Griffen has chosen to exercise his option to void the remaining three years on his contract, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed Thursday to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.
Though Griffen could re-sign with the team on the open market next month, his unsurprising choice will clear more than $13 million off the books for 2020 for the salary cap-strapped Vikings. To give the team more space for 2019 and avoid being released, Griffen agreed a year ago to a restructured deal that reduced his base salary and added performance incentives for playing time and sacks to trigger his opt-out clause.
Griffen did not become a starter until 2014, his fifth season in the league. The 32-year-old has long kept himself in optimal condition, never missing more than one game to injury in any season, so he ought to draw interest in free agency. With 74 1/2 sacks, Griffen is 15th in the NFL among active players.
Griffen had eight sacks in 15 games in 2019, following a rough year off the field when he took five games off to treat his mental health. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital the day before a game in 2018, after a scary series of incidents around the Twin Cities when he threatened gun violence in a hotel lobby and made repeated comments about believing people were trying to kill him.
The Vikings will now have at least three defensive starters hit free agency, with Griffen, safety Anthony Harris and cornerback Trae Waynes. Another regular, nickel cornerback Mackensie Alexander, will do so as well, along with backup defensive end Stephen Weatherly. More turnover could be coming, too, with the contracts of cornerback Xavier Rhodes and nose tackle Linval Joseph looming particularly large against the salary cap.
McFadden sentenced for DUI
DALLAS — Former Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden was sentenced to four days in jail after he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated early last year.
McFadden was arrested in January 2019 after he fell asleep in the drive-through lane of a Dallas-area fast-food restaurant. He pleaded guilty Friday to driving while intoxicated, the Dallas Morning News reported. He was sentenced to four days in jail and received credit for one day of time served, and a resisting arrest charge was dismissed.
McFadden, 32, played 10 years in the NFL. He was a running back at the University of Arkansas before being drafted in 2008 by the Oakland Raiders. He spent seven seasons with the Raiders then signed with the Dallas Cowboys, where he played for three seasons before retiring in 2017.
McFadden was inducted in the College Football Hall of Fame two months ago.
Owners accept new CBA terms
NEW YORK — The NFL has put the labor ball in the players’ hands.
In a somewhat surprisingly strong decision, the 32 team owners voted Thursday to “accept the negotiated terms on the principles of a new collective bargaining agreement.”
Details of that agreement were not forthcoming from any of the owners or Commissioner Roger Goodell. They quickly scurried from a Manhattan hotel without nothing more than “sorry, can’t help you,” or “I can’t comment” when asked about the proposed CBA. Now the onus is on the players, who have a conference call Friday involving its executive committee and player representatives.
BASEBALL
Martinez eyes starting spot after Mikolas injury
JUPITER, Fla. — The health of Carlos Martinez’s shoulder is even more important for the St. Louis Cardinals now that Miles Mikolas will miss the first few weeks of the season because of an inflamed flexor tendon.
Shoulder weakness last spring training following off-season surgery prompted the Cardinals to shift Martinez to the bullpen. He eventually replaced injured Jordan Hicks as closer, saving 24 games in 27 chances. An All-Star in 2015 and 2017, Martinez considers himself a starting pitcher.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
NCAA puts Pitt on probation
INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Pittsburgh football and men’s basketball programs have been placed on probation for three years by the NCAA for a series of level II violations between 2015 and 2018.
Former men’s basketball coach Kevin Stallings was given a three-year show-cause order by the NCAA as part of the punishment announced Thursday. The NCAA found that Stallings — who coached at Pitt from 2016-2018 — allowed three noncoaches to perform coaching duties, meaning the school went over its allotment of practices. The NCAA also found that Stallings developed an alert system to make sure the noncoaches would not be caught on the practice floor. Stallings also ordered personnel to delete practice video to prevent the illegal practices from being discovered by the school administration.
TENNIS
Surgery sidelines Federer for French Open
Roger Federer will miss the French Open and no fewer than three other tournaments while he is sidelined for at least four months after having arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. It’s only the second operation for the 38-year-old Federer — the other was on his left knee in 2016 — and one that is certain to raise questions about his future in tennis.
Coronavirus cancels China tournament
XI’AN, China — A tennis tournament scheduled for next month in China was canceled by the women’s professional tour because of concerns over a deadly viral outbreak.
The WTA announced Thursday that it was calling off the Xi’an Open “due to the coronavirus outbreak.”
The hard-court event was supposed to be held April 13-19, with 32 singles players and 16 doubles teams. The viral outbreak has infected more than 75,000 people around the world, most in China, where about 2,100 deaths have been reported.