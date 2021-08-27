The NFL says 93% of players are vaccinated for COVID-19 and the league wanted mandatory vaccination but the NFLPA wouldn’t agreed to it.
The league also has asked the players’ union to adjust protocols so vaccinated players would be tested weekly instead of every 14 days. Unvaccinated players are tested daily.
NFLPA president JC Tretter, a center for the Cleveland Browns, said earlier this week the decision not to make vaccination mandatory was done by the league. But league officials disputed that assertion.
“We’ve been discussing mandatory vaccination from the start,” NFL deputy general counsel Larry Ferazani said Thursday. “In fact, we took the lead and required staff and coaches to be vaccinated in order to have access to a player. Beginning at that point, we began banging the drum for what (the NFLPA’s) experts also concede is the single greatest way that we can protect the players and the staff, which is to get to a 100 percent vaccination level. That was our request from that, and we would still love to see that mandate go into effect tomorrow.”
NFL officials also do not have a vaccine mandate.
Bears waive WR Javon Wims
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears waived receiver Javon Wims on Thursday.
A seventh-round draft pick by Chicago in 2018, Wims had 28 receptions for 266 yards and two touchdowns in three seasons.
The NFL suspended Wims for two games in November for punching New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Chicago also signed defensive back Dionte Ruffin.
Titans’ COVID outbreak grows to 9
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson made a plea Thursday for people to get the “life-saving” COVID-19 vaccination as the Titans’ virus outbreak grew to nine including quarterback Ryan Tannehill.
Robinson said Tannehill, tight end Geoff Swaim and linebacker Justin March-Lillard joined four other players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Colts place 2 linemen on COVID list
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts put All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson and Pro Bowl left tackle Eric Fisher on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday. Fisher has not yet practiced because he is recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in January.
BASEBALL
Phillies’ Hoskins to miss rest of season
PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins will miss the rest of the season with an abdominal tear that requires surgery, the Philadelphia Phillies slugger announced Thursday.
GOLF
McIlroy, Rahm part of 3-way tie
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Rory McIlroy found his energy level low amid the busy schedule and stifling summer heat. A good night of sleep and posting his lowest start in nearly a year at the BMW Championship on Thursday seemed to do the trick. McIlroy holed an eagle putt from just outside 10 feet on the par-5 16th at Caves Valley on his way to an 8-under 64, giving him a share of the lead with Jon Rahm and Sam Burns.
HOCKEY
Canada tops U.S. at women’s worlds
CALGARY, Alberta — Jamie Rattraw scored twice and Canada overwhelmed the United States, 5-1, on Thursday night in the women’s world hockey championship, ending the Americans’ winning streak in event at 29 games. The United States (3-1) will face either Germany or Japan in Saturday’s quarterfinal.