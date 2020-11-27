News in your town

No. 2 Notre Dame visits No. 25 UNC in pivotal ACC matchup

College basketball roundup: No sweat for Illinois

Sports briefs: Tearful thousands bid farewell to Maradona in Argentina

No. 15 Iowa St would get title shot with win at No. 20 Texas

Huskers hoping to push back this time against physical Iowa

TH Football Coaches of the Year lead Hempstead, Wahlert to breakthrough seasons

Boys prep basketball: Wahlert's season put on pause due to virus

College basketball roundup: Garza, McCaffery help No. 5 Iowa rout N.C. Central in opener

TH All-Area Player of the Year: Dunne lifts Hempstead to new heights

Sports briefs: Titans may be remembered, but T.C. Williams to be forgotten

Howell, No. 25 Tar Heels offense a challenge for No. 2 Irish

More than wins, losses at stake as college basketball season arrives

Packers' Valdes-Scantling ready to bounce back after fumble

Local & area roundup: Clarke men hang on in overtime