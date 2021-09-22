NEW ORLEANS — Smoke and flames shot up the side of the Superdome’s roof on Tuesday after a pressure washer being used to clean the roof of the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena caught fire.
The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames on the building’s roof shortly after 12:30 p.m. The fire appeared to be under control a short time later.
New Orleans Emergency Management Services said on Twitter that they were transporting one person to the hospital for “minor burns.” Emergency officials called on people to stay away from the area.
Crews were power washing the roof this week to prepare it to be painted, officials said.
“Upon further investigation it appears that a pressure washer being used to clean the roof caught fire. Damage is still being assessed,” said a statement from the Louisiana Stadium and Expedition District, which is a state board that governs the dome, and ASM Global, which manages the Superdome.
The fire happened in a section of Superdome roofing called the “gutter tub,” said ASM Global VP of stadiums Doug Thornton, speaking with The Times Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. Thornton told the newspaper that so far it did not appear that the structural integrity of the iconic New Orleans sporting and entertainment venue had been compromised.
Browns’ Landry to IR, will miss 3 games
CLEVELAND — For the first time in his NFL career, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry will miss a game because of an injury. And not just one. Landry was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a sprained knee ligament, meaning he must sit out a minimum of three games before he can be activated. At this point, it’s not clear when the five-time Pro Bowler will be back.
Roethlisberger added to Steelers’ injury list
PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger suffered a pectoral injury during the 26-17 loss to the Raiders on Sunday, and head coach Mike Tomlin said he could be limited during practice this week as a result. Tomlin said he does not know how Roethlisberger was injured, but he was sacked twice and hit on eight other occasions after he released passes.
Brewer leaves Utah after losing starting job
SALT LAKE CITY — Quarterback Charlie Brewer has left the Utah Utes after losing his starting job to Cameron Rising, the team said Tuesday. Brewer, a four-year starter at Baylor, transferred to Utah for his final season and won the starting job following a heated competition with Rising in the preseason camp. But the Utes struggled with Brewer under center.
Rutgers suspends 2 after paintball shooting
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two Rutgers players have been suspended from the football team after they were charged in an incident in which three people were struck by paintballs fired from a passing vehicle.
Coach Greg Schiano took the action Tuesday, shortly after defensive backs Malachi “Max” Melton and Chris Long were each charged with three counts of aggravated assault and a weapons count. The charges stem from an incident Monday night in the area of the school’s Livingston Campus in Piscataway. It’s not known if either player has retained an attorney.
BASKETBALL
Simmons won’t report to 76ers’ training camp
PHILADELPHIA — Ben Simmons may have missed his last playoff free throw with the Sixers.
Simmons will not report to Philadelphia 76ers’ training camp next week and prefers to continue his NBA career with another team, a person with direct knowledge of the player’s plans told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because discussions of Simmons’ plans with the franchise have been private.
After 15 NBA seasons, guard JJ Redick retires
J.J. Redick, the sharpshooter who was The Associated Press college player of the year at Duke before embarking on a 15-season NBA career, announced his retirement Tuesday.
The 37-year-old Redick played with six NBA teams — Orlando, the Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Milwaukee and Dallas. He averaged 12.8 points in 940 regular-season games, and his 1,950 career makes from 3-point range rank him 15th in NBA history in that category.
BASEBALL
Dodgers place Bellinger on injured list
DENVER — The Los Angeles Dodgers placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a left rib fracture.
The team made the move Tuesday just before its game in Colorado against the Rockies and backdated the decision to Saturday. The Dodgers recalled outfielder Luke Raley from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
Jo Lasorda, widow of Tommy, dies at 91
FULLERTON, Calif. — Jo Lasorda, the widow of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda, has died. She was 91. She died Monday night at her home in Fullerton, the team said Tuesday. No cause of death was given.