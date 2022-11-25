Freshman Tamin Lipsey made four free throws, his only points of the game, in the last 20 seconds of overtime, when he also had a key steal, and Iowa State defeated Villanova 81-79 in the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday in Portland, Ore.

The Cyclones (4-0), who face top-ranked North Carolina in the semifinals on Friday, opened the second half with a 17-1 run to take a 51-35 lead but the Wildcats (2-3), who face Portland, scored the last seven points of regulation.

