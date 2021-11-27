GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t practiced all week due to a toe injury but is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.
Rodgers said Wednesday he has a toe fracture and that the injury occurred while he was working out at home during his quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
“Yeah, he’ll play,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.
The toe injury caused Rodgers to practice one day last week, though the reigning MVP still threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-31 loss at Minnesota.
During the week leading up to the Vikings game, Rodgers only practiced on Friday. Rodgers didn’t practice this Friday, though he has no designation on the injury report that the Packers released later in the day.
“He didn’t participate in practice, but he was out there and relaying the calls to Jordan (Love, the backup quarterback), just getting that practice of saying the play calls,” LaFleur said.
Bills lose CB White for rest of season
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills righted their ship, at least momentarily, with a rousing 31-6 victory over the Saints on Thanksgiving night in New Orleans.
Now, they’ll have to navigate the rest of their playoff run without their most important defensive player. The team announced Friday that Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White would miss the rest of the 2021 season with a torn ACL suffered in the second quarter of the win.
White, 27, has started 72 games in his Bills career and has become one of the highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, a two-time Pro Bowl selection and an All-Pro in 2019. He underwent an MRI on Thursday morning. The team confirmed the worst fears of Bills fans later in the afternoon.
Steelers’ Watt to play, Haden questionable
PITTSBURGH — For the second time this season, T.J. Watt is returning to the Steelers lineup after missing just one game due to injury.
Watt will be back Sunday to face the Bengals after sitting out last week against the Chargers because of lingering hip and knee issues from the Lions game. He was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited the two previous sessions and carries no injury designation for Week 11.
Haden managed just one more limited practice Friday, the second day in a row he was listed as such after not participating at all Wednesday. If he can’t play, second-year cornerback James Pierre will be in line to start again.
Jaguars rule out CB Griffin against Falcons
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out starting cornerback Shaquill Griffin for Sunday’s game against Atlanta. Griffin is dealing with a concussion.
Coach Urban Meyer also said Friday that running back James Robinson (heel/knee) and rookie cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder) are good to go and will start. He added that center Brandon Linder and tight end James O’Shaughnessy will be activated from injured reserve and are expected to play.
Louisiana Tech, Holtz part after 9 seasons
RUSTON, La. — Louisiana Tech and coach Skip Holtz are parting ways after nine seasons that included seven straight bowl appearances for the Bulldogs.
Athletic director Eric Woods announced Friday that Holtz would coach the Bulldogs’ final game against Rice on Saturday.
La. Tech is 3-8 heading into its season finale. The Bulldogs have not finished with a losing record since 2013, Holtz’s first year at the school. Holtz is 64-49 with Louisiana Tech, including 6-1 in bowl games.
HOCKEY
DeBrincat scores in OT, Blackhawks win
CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored 1:27 into overtime and the Chicago Blackhawks overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues, 3-2, on Friday.
DeBrincat beat Jordan Binnington for his 12th goal with a one-timer from the left side of the crease after taking a cross-ice feed from Patrick Kane on a 2-on-1 break.
Chicago snapped a five-game losing streak against St. Louis and improved to 6-2-0 under interim coach Derek King.
Brandon Hagel and Jujhar Khaira scored in regulation for Chicago, which got 23 saves from Kevin Lankinen.
GOLF
Lawrence leads Joburg as some players flee
JOHANNESBURG — South African golfer Thriston Lawrence shot another 6-under 65 to finish his second round atop the leaderboard of the Joburg Open on Friday, while a large number of European players withdrew because of a new COVID-19 variant.
Lawrence was on 12-under 130 at the halfway mark to lead compatriot Zander Lombard (67) by four strokes on a day when play was again interrupted by bad weather before being suspended because of fading light. Organizers then reduced the tournament to 54 holes to allow non-South African players and staff to return home sooner. That means both the end of the second round and the third — and final — round will be played Saturday.