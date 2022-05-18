CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the injured list with no designation and selected left-handed pitcher Brandon Hughes from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
Manager David Ross said Heyward is “doing OK” and added “he had some real stuff” that included body aches and hydration issues. Heyward, a five-time Gold Glove winner, is batting .208 with four RBIs in 27 games this season.
Heyward would be the third Cub recently put on the IL with no designation, usually signaling a positive test for COVID-19. Right-handers Marcus Stroman and David Robertson also have been sidelined.
Stroman has been cleared to return and was scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Tuesday. Ross was optimistic about Stroman’s return to the rotation in the next week. The 31-year-old last pitched on May 1, tossing seven shutout innings in Milwaukee to earn his first victory of the season after three losses.
Brewers pitcher Mejía banned 80 games
NEW YORK — Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía was suspended for 80 games on Tuesday following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, the second Brewers player disciplined this season under Major League Baseball’s drug program.
A 25-year-old right-hander acquired from Cleveland in November, Mejía had a 23.14 ERA during a pair of relief appearances for the Brewers on May 11 and 14. He had a 0.84 ERA in nine games with Triple-A Nashville.
O’s Harvey suspended 60 games by MLB
NEW YORK — Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey was suspended for 60 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for distributing a prohibited drug of abuse, a punishment stemming from his admission of providing opioids to a teammate who fatally overdosed.
The former New York Mets star also admitted in February during a federal trial in Texas stemming from Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ death that he used cocaine while in New York and California.
Francona still sidelined with COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Guardians manager Terry Francona missed his fourth consecutive game on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19 last week.
Francona and most of his coaching staff were forced to return from the team’s trip to Chicago and Minnesota after an outbreak in Cleveland’s clubhouse. The series finale against the White Sox was postponed shortly after Francona’s positive test.
O’s great Jones hints career might be over
BALTIMORE — Former Orioles outfielder Adam Jones didn’t entirely shut the door on his playing career. But in an article published Tuesday for The Players’ Tribune, Jones hinted at his time playing baseball reaching an end, reminiscing on his time in Japan as the “perfect sendoff.”
The five-time All-Star selection with the Orioles last played in Major League Baseball in 2019 with the Arizona Diamondbacks, a final stop after 11 seasons in Baltimore and two in Seattle.
FOOTBALL
Tarik Cohen injured during streamed workout
Former Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, now a free agent, apparently suffered an injury during a training session being live-streamed on his Instagram account.
The hard-luck player, released in March by the Bears due to past injuries, grabbed the back of his leg after going down during the workout. The incident was seen on Instagram Live, with Cohen falling to the floor after back-peddling.
Cohen played three full seasons with Chicago but made it to only three games in 2021 before tearing knee ligaments. He missed the rest of that season and then was released by the Bears.
Titans agree to terms with top pick Burks
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract with the 18th pick overall in wide receiver Treylon Burks.
The Titans did not announce details of the contract Tuesday, but they now have five of their nine draft picks under contract.
They drafted Burks using the 18th selection following a trade sending wide receiver A.J. Brown to Philadelphia. Burks played 32 games in three seasons at Arkansas and had 146 receptions for 2,399 yards and 18 touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Burks also ran 32 times for 222 yards and a TD.
HORSE RACING
Rich Strike skipping Preakness
There won’t be a Triple Crown winner for the 42nd time in the past 44 years after owner Rick Dawson changed direction and opted not to enter Rich Strike in the Preakness off an 80-1 upset victory in the Derby. That decision coming on the heels of several strange years without a Derby champion going for the second jewel in the Preakness has reignited the old debate that the three Triple Crown races should be spaced out further.
