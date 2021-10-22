IOWA

Cedar Falls 37, Dubuque Senior 21

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 33, Dubuque Hempstead 25

Mason City 38, Western Dubuque 22

West Delaware 58, Charles City 14

Davenport Assumption 42, Maquoketa 14

Camanche 35, Dubuque Wahlert 20

Dyersville Beckman 42, South Hardin 6

Iowa City Regina 41, Cascade 19

Lisbon 30, Bellevue 27

Wayland WACO 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 36

ILLINOIS

Galena 49, East Dubuque 14

Durand/Pecatonica 22, Stockton 0

Hiawatha 76, River Ridge 62

WISCONSIN

Madison Edgewood 53, Platteville 6

Richland Center 31, Prairie du Chien 23

Darlington 41, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 0

Cuba City 42, Whitehall 8

Lancaster 26, Onalaska Luther 16

Cedar Grove-Belgium 32

Potosi/Cassville 15, River Ridge 14

Black Hawk/Warren 30, Randolf 0

Belmont 58, Oakfield 24

