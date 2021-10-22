Sorry, an error occurred.
IOWA
Cedar Falls 37, Dubuque Senior 21
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 33, Dubuque Hempstead 25
Mason City 38, Western Dubuque 22
West Delaware 58, Charles City 14
Davenport Assumption 42, Maquoketa 14
Camanche 35, Dubuque Wahlert 20
Dyersville Beckman 42, South Hardin 6
Iowa City Regina 41, Cascade 19
Lisbon 30, Bellevue 27
Wayland WACO 39, Edgewood-Colesburg 36
ILLINOIS
Galena 49, East Dubuque 14
Durand/Pecatonica 22, Stockton 0
Hiawatha 76, River Ridge 62
WISCONSIN
Madison Edgewood 53, Platteville 6
Richland Center 31, Prairie du Chien 23
Darlington 41, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 0
Cuba City 42, Whitehall 8
Lancaster 26, Onalaska Luther 16
Cedar Grove-Belgium 32
Potosi/Cassville 15, River Ridge 14
Black Hawk/Warren 30, Randolf 0
Belmont 58, Oakfield 24