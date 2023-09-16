MLB roundup: Santana, Contreras power Brewers over Nationals The Associated Press Sep 16, 2023 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Purchase Article Reprint Weekly Tri-State Bites & Brews Sign up for our free food newsletter today! Carlos Santana hit two solo homers and William Contreras added a three-run shot as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Washington Nationals, 5-3, on Friday in Milwaukee.Santana homered to cap a four-run fifth and opened the eighth with his 21st homer for his 1,000th career RBI. Santana has nine homers in 39 games with Milwaukee.Marlins 9, Braves 6 — At Miami: Luis Arraez homered twice and Jacob Stallings had two doubles as Miami beat Atlanta. Recommended for you Reds 5, Mets 3 — At New York: Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh as Cincinnati beat New York.AMERICAN LEAGUETwins 10, White Sox 2 — At Chicago: Royce Lewis set a franchise record with his fourth grand slam of the season in Minnesota’s win over Chicago.Rays 7, Orioles 1 — At Baltimore: Zach Eflin and two relievers combined on a two-hitter as Tampa Bay beat Baltimore to pull into a virtual tie atop the AL East.Blue Jays 3, Red Sox 0 — At Toronto: José Berríos and two relievers combined on a five-hitter, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run home run and Toronto beat Boston to snap a four-game losing streak.Guardians 12, Rangers 3 — At Cleveland: Lucas Giolito struck out a season-high 12 over seven scoreless innings and Cleveland beat Texas.Royals 4, Astros 2 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Bobby Witt Jr., Nelson Velazquez and Michael Massey homered, Angel Zerpa gave up one run over four innings and Kansas City beat Houston.INTERLEAGUEYankees 7, Pirates 5 — At Pittsburgh: Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres scored when a potential game-ending double play turned into a game-turning error as New York rallied past Pittsburgh. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mlb National Coverage Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: Hempstead's Tomkins sets sights on school record book BY SHANNON MUMM shannon.mumm@thmedia.comUpdated Sep 14, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists Updated Sep 11, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week: McShane storms to top of state rushing charts BY SHANNON MUMM shannon.mumm@thmedia.comUpdated Sep 7, 2023 Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week finalists Updated Sep 4, 2023 More than the Score More than the Score: Irons wins Static Monsters world titles BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated 1 hr ago More than the Score: High school sports participation rebounds in 2022-23 BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Sep 7, 2023 More than the Score: Loras' Parker signs professional running deal BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Aug 25, 2023 More than the Score: DG&CC hosting state senior tournament BY JIM LEITNER TH sports editorUpdated Aug 23, 2023