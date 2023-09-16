Carlos Santana hit two solo homers and William Contreras added a three-run shot as the Milwaukee Brewers rallied to beat the Washington Nationals, 5-3, on Friday in Milwaukee.

Santana homered to cap a four-run fifth and opened the eighth with his 21st homer for his 1,000th career RBI. Santana has nine homers in 39 games with Milwaukee.

