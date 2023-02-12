New Mexico St Operations Suspended Basketball
Then-LSU assistant coach Greg Heiar, center, shouts from the sideline during the team’s NCAA men’s college basketball tournament game against Yale in Jacksonville, Fla., March 21, 2019. New Mexico State suspended operations of its men’s basketball program indefinitely Friday night, Feb. 10, 2023, and placed its coaching staff, including Heiar, on paid administrative leave.

 Stephen B. Morton

New Mexico State's men's basketball season came to an abrupt halt Sunday after the release of a police report that detailed three players ganging up on a teammate and attacking him in a case that includes allegations of false imprisonment, harassment and criminal sexual contact.

"It's time for this program to reset," chancellor Dan Arvizu said in the statement that announced the end of the season.

