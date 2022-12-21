CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois signed coach Bret Bielema to a new six-year contract through 2028 on Tuesday, a big reward for transforming a struggling program into a winner in his second season.
Bielema, 13-11 with Illinois, gets a bump in salary from $4.2 million to $6 million. The deal, which is pending approval by the school’s board of trustees in January, includes various bonuses like a $500,000 annual retention incentive. He is also eligible for four one-year extensions if certain performance thresholds — which were not disclosed in the announcement — are met.
“I am proud of the progress we have made in two years and I could not be more excited about where our program is going,” Bielema said in a statement.
The Illini (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) are wrapping up their best season since the 2007 Rose Bowl team won nine games. They were ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for five straight weeks and made the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time. They’re set to face Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida, after finishing with losing records the previous 10 years.
The 52-year-old Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowls before a disappointing run at Arkansas, is 110-69 in 14 seasons as a college coach. He is from western Illinois.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins might practice this week after being carted from the field with a neck injury. Jenkins was at the team’s practice facility Tuesday, two days after he was injured against the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Matt Eberflus said “it’s a possibility” Jenkins practices this week with Chicago set to host the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills on Saturday.
BASKETBALL
A person with knowledge of the negotiations says mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion.
Ishbia is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage. He also is a former Michigan State basketball player and a member of the Spartans’ NCAA championship team in 2000. Sarver was suspended by the NBA in September over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.
With a winter storm watch in effect from Wednesday evening through late Friday, Iowa State’s Dec. 21 men’s basketball game vs. Omaha and its Dec. 22 women’s basketball game vs. Drake have been canceled and will not be made up.
The University of Iowa women’s game against Dartmouth has been moved up to noon today, and the Hawkeyes’ men’s game against Eastern Illinois will follow at 2:30 p.m.
The Northern Iowa men’s basketball home game against St. Bonaventure has been moved up a day to 6 p.m. tonight.
BASEBALL
SAN DIEGO — Matt Carpenter agreed to a $12 million, two-year contract with the San Diego Padres after reviving his career with the New York Yankees in a season cut short by injury. The agreement could be worth $21 million over two seasons if he has 550 plate appearances in each year. The 37-year-old was a three-time All-Star with the St. Louis Cardinals who began last season at Texas’ Triple-A team in Frisco.
Free-agent reliever Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres have agreed on a $15 million, two-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Lugo went 3-2 with a 3.60 ERA and three saves over 62 outings and 65 innings with the Mets this year. A converted starter, the versatile right-hander spent his first seven seasons with New York.
Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop’s physical.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and well-traveled right-hander Jordan Lyles have agreed to a $17 million, two-year contract. The 32-year-old Lyles has played for seven teams over 12 big league seasons. He was 12-11 with a 4.42 ERA last season in his lone year with Baltimore.
SOCCER
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — A parade to celebrate the Argentine World Cup champions was abruptly cut short as millions of people poured onto thoroughfares, highways and overpasses in a chaotic attempt to catch a glimpse of the national team that won the World Cup.
So many jubilant, flag-waving fans swarmed the capital Tuesday that the players had to abandon the open-air bus transporting them to Buenos Aires and get on helicopters for a flyover of the capital that the government billed as an aerial parade.
