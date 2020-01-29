Juicy Landrum scored 22 points, Te’a Cooper had 19 with a career-high five 3-pointers and No. 2 Baylor won its 48th consecutive regular-season Big 12 game with a 83-62 win over Iowa State on Tuesday night in Waco, Texas.
MEN
Virginia 61, No. 5 Florida State 56 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Kihei Clark scored 15 points, and Virginia ended Florida State’s 10-game winning streak.
No. 8 Villanova 79, St. John’s 59 — At New York: Saddiq Bey scored 23 points, Collin Gillespie had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Villanova won.