E.J. Liddell scored 22 points, including the tiebreaking free throws with 59.7 seconds left, and No. 13 Ohio State held off Penn State, 83-79, on Wednesday night in Columbus, Ohio.
The Buckeyes (13-4, 7-4 Big Ten) squandered a 12-point first-half lead but rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second for their second consecutive victory and fourth in five games.
Liddell hit four clutch free throws in the final minute, sealing it with two from the line with a second to play. Zed Key went 5 for 5 from the field and converted his only free throw to finish with 11 points for Ohio State.
Kyle Young also had a perfect shooting night for the Buckeyes, scoring 10 points on 3 for 3 from the field and the free throw line before fouling out with 5:01 left.
Seth Lundy paced Penn State (5-7, 2-6) with 26 points.
Penn State, whose season has been peppered with COVID-19 related postponements — including this game, originally set for Jan. 6 — dropped its fifth straight road game. Rust showed through from the opening tip, as the Nittany Lions had two airballs among their first nine shots.
But sloppy Ohio State play and scrappy defense helped Penn State grab the momentum at the end of the first half, as Jamari Wheeler notched two steals within the final 30 seconds, getting the Nittany Lions within four to end the half down 43-39.
The Buckeyes committed 17 turnovers that led to 23 Penn State points.
Penn State hung tough throughout the second half, off the shooting of its lone sophomore, Lundy, whose 26 points were his most ever in a Big Ten game. Izaiah Brockington added 18 points and John Harrar had 15 points and 10 boards, his eighth game with double-figure rebounds.
No. 16 Florida State 81, Miami 59 — At Tallahassee, Fla.: Malik Osborne had 11 points and 10 rebounds, RaiQuan Gray added 10 points and 11 rebounds and Florida State routed short-handed Miami for its fifth straight victory.
No. 17 Creighton 85, Seton Hall 81 — At Newark, N.J.: Mitch Ballock hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41 seconds to play to cap a season-high 29-point performance and Creighton overcame a 16-point second-half deficit.
No. 20 Virginia Tech 62, Notre Dame 51 — At South Bend, Ind.: Nahiem Alleyne led four Virginia Tech players in double figures with 15 points. Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts had 14 points each and reserve Hunter Cattoor scored 13 for coach Mike Young’s Hokies (12-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference)
WOMEN
Drake 96, Northern Iowa 79 — At Des Moines: Grace Berg scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Kierra Collier added 17 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range to lead the Bulldogs (8-8, 6-3 Missouri Valley) to victory. Former Western Dubuque standout Megan Maahs, who reached the 1,000-point plateau this weekend, scored 12 points and grabbed five rebounds for Northern Iowa (8-8, 5-4).