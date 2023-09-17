ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani will miss the rest of the season because of an oblique injury, the team announced Saturday.
Ohtani was placed on the 10-day injured list. He has not played since Sept. 3 because of the oblique injury and his season as a pitcher ended on Aug. 23 because of a torn elbow ligament.
The two injuries ended one of the most remarkable seasons in major league history, two-way production that made him a favorite to win his second AL MVP award in three seasons and created speculation he might get a contract for $500 million or more as a free agent this offseason. The 29-year-old set career bests with a .304 batting average and 1.066 OPS. He leads the AL with 44 homers and had 96 RBIs, eight triples and 20 stolen bases on an Angels team that entered Saturday at 68-80, on the verge of an eighth straight losing season.
Recommended for you
Ohtani was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts, striking out 167 and walking 55 in 132 innings. Ohtani and the Angels have not said whether he will need Tommy John surgery for the second time.
Ohtani had Tommy John surgery on Oct. 1, 2018, performed by Los Angeles Dodgers head team physician Neal ElAttrache. He returned to the Angels as a batter the following May 7 and to the mound on July 26, 2020, in a season delayed by the pandemic. He didn’t retire a batter in his return, got just five outs on Aug. 2 and left with a strained forearm that kept him from pitching until 2021.
Since then, he’s gone 34-16 with a 2.84 ERA in 74 starts.
Nearly all of the personal items had been removed from Ohtani’s locker and the adjoining empty stall after Friday night’s game.
Man snags 2 foul balls in span of 3 pitches
NEW YORK — Patrick Wedderburn caught two foul balls in a span of three pitches in Section 321 behind home plate at Citi Field during the Mets’ game against the Reds on Friday night.
The 23-year-old from Farmingville, New York, said he would give them both to his mom, Christa, who was with him at the park as part of her birthday celebration. Both foul balls came off the bat of the Reds’ TJ Friedl in the eighth inning of Cincinnati’s 5-3 win.
FOOTBALL
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker has cleared concussion protocol, making him available to play Sunday in Atlanta.
The Packers announced the change in Walker’s status Saturday. The 2022 first-round pick from Georgia had left the Packers’ season-opening 38-20 victory at Chicago after scoring on a 37-yard interception return.
Green Bay also elevated safety Innis Gaines and running back Patrick Taylor from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game with the Falcons. Taylor’s elevation could provide the Packers some insurance in the event running back Aaron Jones is unable to play.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears listed right guard Nate Davis as doubtful and ruled out nickel back Josh Blackwell for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay.
The Bears added Davis to the status report Saturday for personal reasons, likely leaving the line without another starter. Left guard Teven Jenkins opened the season on injured reserve.
Blackwell suffered a hamstring injury in a season-opening loss to Green Bay. He would have filled in for Kyler Gordon, who broke his right hand in that game.
The Bears announced Friday that defensive coordinator Alan Williams will miss the game for personal reasons. Coach Matt Eberflus, a former defensive coordinator with Indianapolis, will call plays in his place.
BASKETBALL
DALLAS — Markieff Morris, the other piece of the trade that brought Kyrie Irving to Dallas from Brooklyn, is re-signing with the Mavericks.
The return of Morris was announced Saturday, a little more than two months after Irving agreed to stay with Dallas on a $120 million, three-year contract. Irving and Morris were traded in February.
The 34-year-old Morris played sparingly after the trade, averaging 4.5 points in almost nine minutes per game with Dallas. The forward has career averages of 10.6 points and 5.0 rebounds in 12 seasons with eight teams.
GOLF
VIRGINIA WATER, England — Swedish sensation Ludvig Aberg is one round away from a second straight victory on the European tour. The BMW PGA Championship would be a big one.
Aberg shot a 6-under 66 at Wentworth. That gives him a two-shot lead over Ryder Cup teammate Tommy Fleetwood and Connor Syme. Aberg had an early eagle to take the lead. Even his one bogey was exciting. He was in the creek and made a 35-foot putt to limit the damage. Fleetwood had a 67 and Syme had a 65. Jon Rahm finished with two birdies for a 66. He’s four shots behind.