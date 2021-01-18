NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Sarah Fuller, the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, says she’s been invited to attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday.
“It’s an honor to be invited to participate in one of America’s greatest traditions,” Fuller posted Sunday on social media.
“This historic inauguration is especially meaningful for American women and girls. The glass ceilings are breaking,” she added, including the Twitter handles for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris — who will become the first woman to hold that office — Biden, and their inaugural committee.
Attendance at the inauguration will be strictly curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and security measures put in place after a violent mob supporting President Donald Trump invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was certifying Biden’s victory.
Fuller helped Vanderbilt win the Southeastern Conference women’s soccer tournament as the goalkeeper. She helped out the football team while it was dealing with COVID-19 issues. She became the first woman to play in a Power Five game Nov. 28 with a squib kick to open the second half of a loss at Missouri in the only time she got on the field in that game. She got another chance on Dec. 12, when Vanderbilt had only 49 scholarship players for its game against Tennessee.
Fuller, listed second out of three available kickers on the depth chart, came out for the extra point that tied the game at 7 with 1:50 left in the first quarter. She converted her second point-after with 7:22 left in the fourth quarter of the 42-17 loss.
The Green Bay Packers are making 6,500 tickets available to season-ticket holders for the NFC championship game.
This represents the same number of tickets they sold to their NFC divisional playoff victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. That marked the first home game this season that the Packers played in front of any paying spectators.
A total of 8,456 fans attended the Packers’ 32-18 victory Saturday, though that total also included invited frontline health-care worker and first responders.
CORONAVIRUS
Nebraska men’s basketball program will pause for at least seven more days after coach Fred Hoiberg and 11 other staffers or players tested positive for COVID-19.
The Cornhuskers’ home game against Minnesota on Wednesday and game at Iowa next Sunday have been postponed. The schools will work with the Big Ten Conference to reschedule. Hoiberg said he tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday and began self-isolating.
“I am experiencing symptoms, but my condition has improved over the last 24 hours,” Hoiberg said. “Our program has been hit hard over the last 10 days, and we are all trying to manage it and get through it.”
Nebraska already has had games against Illinois and Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 issues.
Hoiberg has an underlying health condition. He was born with an abnormal aortic heart valve and had to retire from pro basketball because of it in 2005.
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State vs. Texas men’s basketball game scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. On Friday, Iowa State paused basketball activities due to COVID-19 protocols within the program. The Big 12 Conference will work with the institutions to reschedule the game.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has revealed that he received the COVID-19 vaccine and is encouraging others to consider doing the same.
The Basketball Hall of Famer and NBA’s leading all-time scorer has taped a short message that will be aired beginning today during broadcasts of games played on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The video shows Abdul-Jabbar receiving a vaccine.
“We have to find new ways to keep each other safe,” he said.
Abdul-Jabbar is 73, within the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about vaccine eligibility.
The Oklahoma City Thunder’s scheduled home game Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers has been postponed.
Because of ongoing contact tracing within the 76ers, the NBA said the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the game.
BASEBALL
BOSTON — A person familiar with the deal says the Boston Red Sox have reached an agreement with left-hander Martín Pérez on one-year contract.
The deal could not be announced until Pérez completed a physical. The contract would pay Pérez $4.5 million this season, with a $6 million option or $500,000 buyout for 2022.
Pérez went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he was the only starter in the Red Sox rotation to make all 12 of his scheduled starts. In a nine-year career, he is 56-61 with a 4.71 ERA.