Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3, on Sunday.
The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed, 2-1, when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.
In his chase for 700 homers, the 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues. He’s hit 18 home runs this year.
“This opportunity only comes once and it’s something that’s a gift God has given me and I try to take advantage of it every single day,” Pujols said. “I’m not only making memories for me but for the fans, my family and people who love me.”
“At the end of the day, it’s pretty awesome and we’re playing great baseball and have a great group of teammates,” he said.
The Cardinals went to the ninth inning trailing, 2-0, but scored four runs off Chase DeJong (4-2). Tommy Edman and Corey Dickerson led off with back-to-back doubles to produce the first run. Pujols followed with his homer to put the Cardinals on top. One out after Pujols connected, Tyler O’Neil hit a solo shot to cap St. Louis’ big inning.
The Cardinals won on a day when first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and third baseman Nolan Arenado, two NL MVP candidates, got the day off.
Brewers 7, Reds 6 — At Milwaukee: Rowdy Tellez homered twice, doubled and drove in four runs as Milwaukee withstood a ninth-inning comeback by Cincinnati. Willy Adames and Tellez hit back-to-back homers off Reds starter Justin Dunn (1-3) in the Brewers’ four-run second inning. Tellez added a solo shot off Luke Farrell in the fourth inning for his 30th homer of the season.
Dodgers 11, Padres 2 — At San Diego: Justin Turner hit a grand slam and a solo homer for Los Angeles, which emphatically became the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season by beating rival San Diego. Los Angeles, with the best record in the majors at 96-43, sealed a playoff berth for the 10th straight season. The Dodgers’ magic number to win the NL West is two.
Mets 9, Marlins 3 — At Miami: Brandon Nimmo homered, doubled and walked twice to help New York top Miami and maintain its slim lead atop the NL East.
Phillies 7, Nationals 5 — At Philadelphia: Alec Bohm hit the go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning to lead Philadelphia over Washington. The game had a 3.5-hour rain delay.
Diamondbacks 12, Rockies 6 — At Denver: Zac Gallen retired the first nine batters he faced to extend his scoreless innings streak to 44 1/3 innings, seventh longest in MLB history, and Arizona beat Colorado.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Athletics 10, White Sox 3 — At Oakland, Calif.: Ramón Laureano hit a two-run homer and Vimael Machin hit a two-run double in the decisive fifth inning to back Cole Irvin’s second straight win, and Oakland beat Chicago to snap a five-game losing streak. Machin delivered in the A’s six-run sixth moments after a tying single by Tony Kemp, who homered in the sixth. Seth Brown hit an RBI double in the first against Johnny Cueto (7-8) lost for the first time in six career starts against Oakland.
Yankees 10, Rays 4 — At New York: Gleyber Torres homered twice and Giancarlo Stanton and Oswaldo Cabrera once each during a 10-run barrage in the first two innings and New York reopened a 5 1/2-game lead in the AL East.
Astros 12, Angels 4 — At Houston: Alex Bregman and Trey Mancini hit two of Houston’s five home runs, and the AL West-leading Astros beat Los Angeles for their 90th win of the season.
Guardians 4, Twins 1 — At Minneapolis: Andrés Giménez and Steven Kwan hit solo homers, Shane Bieber had another strong start and Cleveland finished off a sweep of Minnesota.
Red Sox 1, Orioles 0 — At Baltimore: Rich Hill pitched five scoreless innings, and Boston defeated a fading Baltimore team. The Orioles have lost six of eight, all at home, including back-to-back games to the last-place Red Sox.
Rangers 4, Blue Jays 1 — At Arlington, Texas: Martin Perez allowed one run in six innings, Adolis Garcia homered for the second consecutive game and Texas beat Toronto. The Blue Jays head home following an 8-2 trip to play five games in four days against another AL wild-card team, Tampa Bay.
Royals 4, Tigers 0 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Brady Singer threw seven shutout innings to lead Kansas City over Detroit and salvage the finale of the three-game series.
INTERLEAGUE
Mariners 8, Braves 7 — At Seattle: Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez each hit their second home run of the game, connecting in the ninth inning and rallying Seattle over Atlanta. The Braves trailed 6-2 going into the ninth, but Michael Harris II and Robbie Grossman hit two-out homers during a five-run comeback.
