Cardinals Pirates Baseball
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols hits a two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chase De Jong in the ninth inning Sunday in Pittsburgh. The Cardinals won, 4-3.

 Gene J. Puskar The Associated Press

Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-3, on Sunday.

The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed, 2-1, when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.

