LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska’s interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman’s throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday.
Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Joseph denied to police that he assaulted the woman. Nebraska placed Joseph on administrative leave.
Joseph made his initial court appearance on video from the Lancaster County Jail on Thursday. He did not enter a plea. His bond was set at $20,000 and he was ordered not to have contact with the alleged victim. His next court appearance was set for Jan. 30. A message was left with his attorney, Sean Brennan.
Police went to a Lincoln residence in the afternoon after a report of a domestic disturbance.
The woman said she and Joseph were in an argument when Joseph pushed her, causing her to fall onto a couch. She said Joseph got on top of her and placed his hands around her throat.
“He pushed me on the couch and strangled me,” she said, according to the affidavit. She said her breathing was impeded and that she wasn’t able to breathe until she pushed him off.
Michigan QB McNamara transferring to Iowa
IOWA CITY — Cade McNamara, the backup quarterback at Michigan this season, has announced he’ll transfer to Iowa.
McNamara tweeted “New Beginning” with a picture of him in an Iowa uniform Thursday night. He presumably will go into next season as the front-runner for the starting job and have two seasons of eligibility.
Corum expected to have knee surgery
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan running back Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the postseason, a source confirmed to The Detroit News. Corum a junior, was in the Heisman Trophy hunt before he suffered an injury to his left knee just before the end of the first half against Illinois.
Bills put DE Von Miller on injured reserve
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills placed defensive end Von Miller on injured reserve on Thursday.
Miller was injured in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. Miller will miss at least four games, but Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team is hoping that Miller can return for the final stretch of Buffalo’s season.
Antonio Brown faces arrest warrant
TAMPA, Fla. — Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is wanted on a battery charge stemming from a domestic incident, Tampa police said Thursday. Investigators said Brown, 34, and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation Monday afternoon at a home in Tampa. Brown threw a shoe at the woman, attempted to evict her from the home and locked her out, the report said.
BASKETBALL
Bucks’ Middleton could return tonight
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton appears on the verge of making his 2022-23 debut as he returns from offseason wrist surgery.
The NBA released an injury report Thursday night that listed the three-time All-Star as probable for the Bucks’ game with the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. The 31-year-old Middleton hasn’t played since spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Game 2 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff series with the Chicago Bulls.
Pistons outlast Mavericks in overtime
DETROIT — Killian Hayes scored eight of 22 points in overtime as the Detroit Pistons recovered from blowing a late lead to beat the Dallas Mavericks, 131-125, on Thursday night.
Christian Wood’s dunk tied the game at 125 with 1:35 left in overtime, but Hayes answered with back-to-back 3-pointers.
BASEBALL
Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84
GAFFNEY, S.C. — Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young Award winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball who wrote a book about using the pitch, died Thursday. He was 84. Perry died at his home in Gaffney at about 5 a.m. Thursday of natural causes, Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said. He did not provide additional details.
SOCCER
Jill Ellis voted to U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame
FRISCO, Texas — Jill Ellis was voted into the U.S. Soccer Hall of Fame after coaching the American women to World Cup titles in 2015 and 2019. The 56-year-old British-born coach was picked on 20 of 24 ballots in the builder voting that included only coach candidates for the 2023 class.
