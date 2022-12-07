Chiefs Bengals Football
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leaves the field following a 27-24 loss Sunday at Cincinnati.

 Joshua Bickel The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a rare fumble by Travis Kelce, a missed field-goal try by Harrison Butker and a woeful inability to pressure the quarterback on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs squandered a chance to control the AFC playoff race down the stretch.

After losing their third straight game to the Bengals, blowing a fourth-quarter lead in a 27-24 defeat in Cincinnati, the Chiefs tumbled out of the top playoff position in the conference.

