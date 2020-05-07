The NCAA approved a waiver that will allow schools to spend below the minimum level on athletic scholarships required to compete in Division I.
The Division I Council Coordination Committee approved two other blanket waivers Wednesday that had been requested by several conferences in recent weeks in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Basketball and football players will be allowed to participate in summer athletic activities without being enrolled in school. Also, schools that are in the process of moving to D-I can be counted toward the minimum required Division I opponents.
The coordinator committee also signed off on waiving some recruiting rules to provide more flexibility for coaches and athletes through the extended dead period. The dead period for all sports currently runs through May 31. The committee will decide at its May 13 meeting to extend the dead period through June 30.
The scheduling and scholarship waivers were part of a broad request made by the commissioners of the five non-Power Five FBS conferences two weeks ago on behalf of all Division I. The conferences had also requested a blanket waiver on the minimum number of sports required (16) to compete in Division I, but that was denied. Schools will still be able apply for a waiver to the sport minimum on a case-by-case basis.
Division I schools are required to offer a minimum of 200 athletic grants-in-aid per year or spend at least $4 million in grants-in-aid on athletes, and provide 90% of the permissible maximum grants-in-aid in football over a rolling two-year period.
Those minimums will be waived for one year.
BASKETBALL
NCAA rejects Ollie’s appeal
HARTFORD, Conn. — An NCAA panel on Wednesday rejected an appeal by former UConn men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie, who sought to overturn findings that he violated ethical conduct rules while leading the Huskies.
The NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee ruled Ollie failed to prove that information he presented alleging witnesses against him lied outweighed the information that supported the violation findings.
In July 2019, the NCAA Committee on Infractions placed the UConn program on two years of probation and sanctioned Ollie individually for numerous violations of NCAA rules during his tenure.
FOOTBALL
Titans sign Johnathan Joseph
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran cornerback Johnathan Joseph as they continue to revamp their secondary. Joseph, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has spent the last nine seasons with the Houston Texans after beginning his career with a five-year stint in Cincinnati.
The 2006 first-round draft pick from South Carolina has 750 tackles and 31 interceptions in his 14-year career.
HORSE RACING
Preakness organizers consider 3 new dates
The Preakness Stakes could still be run on one of three dates this summer or fall. The Maryland Jockey Club and NBC Sports have set aside three possible dates, a person with knowledge of negotiations said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no decision has been made among the dates.
The NBC affiliate in Baltimore reported the Preakness will be run Oct. 3. The person tells The AP that is one of the three possible dates, along with one each in July and August.
OLYMPICS
WADA asks for more funds amid pandemic
DÜSSELDORF, Germany — Even with sports shut down and little testing going on, World Anti-Doping Agency President Witold Banka is trying to convince governments to stump up extra funding in the fight against drug cheats.
Drug testing around the world has nearly ground to a halt due to lockdown restrictions, leaving anti-doping officials looking to other methods to catch cheats. That means more focus on investigations and longer-term analysis of athletes’ data.
“With a budget around $36 million (in 2019), less than a small football club, it sounds ridiculous,” Banka told The Associated Press on Wednesday. “We need to do everything to increase the budget for anti-doping policy and of course I try to convince the governments also to make an additional contribution to investigations, to science, to our education projects.”