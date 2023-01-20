TAMPA, Fla. — Byron Leftwich is out as offensive coordinator of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are shaking up their coaching staff after finishing with the only losing record Tom Brady has had in more than two decades as a NFL starter.
Leftwich, 43, was fired Thursday, three days after the Bucs were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys and just two years removed from helping Brady win a record seventh Super Bowl in the quarterback's first season with Tampa Bay.
Bucs coach Todd Bowles also announced Chris Boniol (specialists), Kevin Garver (wide receivers), Jeff Kastl (offensive quality control), Lori Locust (assistant defensive line) and Todd McNair (running backs) will not return next season.
Recommended for you
In addition, quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, senior offensive assistant Rick Christophel and outside linebackers coach Bob Sanders have decided to retire, the team said.
"We appreciate the hard work and contributions that all of these coaches made to our successes over the past four seasons,” Bowles said.
“As a collective group, we did not meet the high standards that had been set for this past year and my focus now is on doing what is needed to ensure a successful 2023 season,” Bowles added. "These were very difficult decisions, but something that I felt was necessary for our football team going forward.”
Dolphins fire Boyer after 3 years as defensive coordinator
The Miami Dolphins have fired Josh Boyer after three seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday.
“I am grateful for Josh’s contributions this year and throughout his tenure with the Dolphins,” Miami coach Mike McDaniel said in a statement released by the Dolphins. “The defense made strides through the season, so coming to this decision was not easy, but ultimately I feel it is in the best long-term interests of the Miami Dolphins and the continued growth of our players and team.”
McDaniel, who was hired by the Dolphins last February, retained Boyer from former Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ coaching staff to keep continuity after a strong end to the 2021 season on defense.
Boyer's group dealt with a lot of injuries on that side of the ball, particularly in the secondary.
From 2021 to 2022, Miami went from 16th to 24th in scoring defense, from third to tied for 14th in sacks and from 10th to tied for 30th in takeaways.
The Dolphins finished the 2022 season ranked 18th in total defense, 27th in passing defense and tied for 24th on third downs.
Miami also fired safeties coach Steve Gregory, outside linebackers coach Ty McKenzie and assistant linebackers coach Steve Ferentz.
Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss.
Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta.
“Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We are grateful for Greg’s great work and abilities, and we wish him and his wonderful family the utmost happiness going forward.”
Roman took over as the Ravens' offensive coordinator in 2019 working with Lamar Jackson. That year Roman was honored as The Associated Press Assistant Coach of the Year with Jackson as the NFL's unanimous MVP. With Jackson playing, the Ravens went 39-15 with Roman as coordinator.
BASEBALL
Porter, Johnson become MLB's 2nd, 3rd Black ump crew chiefs
NEW YORK — Alan Porter and Adrian Johnson became the MLB's second and third Black umpire crew chiefs as the league announced 10 retirements along with promotions from the minors.
Tom Hallion and Ted Barrett are retiring, the commissioner’s office said Thursday, joined by Marty Foster, Greg Gibson, Jim Reynolds, Jerry Meals, Sam Holbrook, Bill Welke, Paul Nauert and Tim Timmons.
Porter, 45, made his big league debut in 2010 and joined the permanent staff in 2013. Johnson, 47, worked his first major league game in 2006 and became a full-time big league umpire in 2010.
Kerwin Danley was the first Black crew chief in 2020. He retired after the 2021 season.
Lance Barksdale, Dan Bellino, Chris Conroy, James Hoye and Todd Tichenor also were promoted to crew chief.
Royals, Chapman agree on $3.75M deal for 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals and Aroldis Chapman have agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Thursday.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending a successful physical for the seven-time All-Star.
Chapman was once among baseball's most dynamic pitchers, known for consistently throwing 100 mph or more. But the left-hander, who will be 35 on opening day, is coming off the worst season of his 13-year career, going 4-4 with a 4.46 ERA for the Yankees in 2022 while raising questions about his dedication to his team.
Chapman spent time on the injured list with Achilles tendinitis in May, and then lost the closer job to Clay Holmes. He was on the IL again in August for a leg infection following a tattoo, and then was kept off New York's roster for the AL Division Series after missing a mandatory team workout and drawing the ire of manager Aaron Boone.
Mariners sign IF Tommy La Stella to 1-year deal
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners signed infielder Tommy La Stella to a one-year contract on Thursday, adding another versatile veteran to their roster.
La Stella spent the past two seasons with San Francisco but was designated for assignment by the Giants in late December. La Stella signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal before the 2021 season but played in just 136 games and hit .245 over his two seasons with the Giants.
“Tommy’s makeup, instincts and experience in winning environments will benefit our team as we look to make the next step.” Mariners President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said in a statement. “We value his versatility and strike zone management skills, as well as what I believe to be a high baseball IQ.”
SOCCER
Charlotte FC defender player Anton Walkes, 25, dies in Florida boat crash
MIAMI — Professional soccer player Anton Walkes has died from injuries he sustained in a boat crash off the coast of Miami, authorities said Thursday.
Walkes, who was 25, was found unconscious and taken to a hospital after the crash between two boats Wednesday near the Miami Marine Stadium basin, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
Walkes was operating one of the boats that crashed, the state agency said in a statement.
It was unclear whether anyone else was injured. The agency's investigation is ongoing.
Walkes, a defender, was entering his second season with MLS club Charlotte FC. The team had arrived in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 9 for its first leg of preseason training and had a friendly scheduled with St. Louis on Saturday. That match has been cancelled.
Stampede outside stadium in Iraq kills 2, injures dozens
BAGHDAD — A stampede outside a stadium in southern Iraq on Thursday killed at least two people and injured dozens, a health official said. Witnesses blamed the deadly incident on what they said was bad organization of the tournament.
The deadly incident happened in the southern city of Basra as spectators gathered to attend the final match in the first international soccer tournament held in Iraq in four decades. The official Iraqi News Agency said some of the 60 people who were injured outside the Basra International Stadium were in critical condition.
The match was held Thursday night and Iraq defeated Oman 3-2, winning the eight-nation Arabian Gulf Cup.
GOLF
LIV Golf announces TV partnership with The CW network
Saudi-funded LIV Golf has a television partner five weeks before the start of its second season, announcing Thursday it has an agreement with The CW to air tournaments on the weekend and stream the first rounds on The CW's app.
A U.S. television deal was seen as critical for the rival league, which last year was available only through streaming on its website and on YouTube.
The next season of LIV Golf League, with an emphasis on the 12 four-man teams it hopes to create as franchises, starts Feb. 24-26 on the Gulf coast of Mexico at Mayakoba, which hosted a fall PGA Tour event.
“This is a momentous day for LIV Golf as this partnership is about more than just media rights,” LIV CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman said in a statement. “The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners as their reach includes more than 120 million households across the United States.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.