Brewers Cardinals Baseball

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Willy Adames greets teammate Joey Wiemer on the dugout steps to congratulate Wiemer on his solo home run during Tuesday’s game at the St. Louis Cardinals. The Brewers won, 3-2.

 Jeff Roberson/The Associated Press

Nolan Arenado homered for the fifth straight game for the St. Louis Cardinals in a 3-2 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday night in St. Louis, with Joey Wiemer and Brian Anderson homering for the Brewers.

Milwaukee starter Wade Miley came out with a left lat strain in the second inning after throwing 22 pitches. Miley pitched in just nine games last season when he was with the Chicago Cubs and endured shoulder and elbow injuries.

