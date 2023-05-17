Nolan Arenado homered for the fifth straight game for the St. Louis Cardinals in a 3-2 loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday night in St. Louis, with Joey Wiemer and Brian Anderson homering for the Brewers.
Milwaukee starter Wade Miley came out with a left lat strain in the second inning after throwing 22 pitches. Miley pitched in just nine games last season when he was with the Chicago Cubs and endured shoulder and elbow injuries.
St. Louis starter Jordan Montgomery (2-6) pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on eight hits with a walk and seven strikeouts. He is 0-6 in seven starts since winning at Milwaukee on April 8.
Joel Payamps (2-0), the fourth of six pitchers, got the victory with 1 2/3 innings of work. Devin Williams pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for his sixth save. Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Marlins 5, Nationals 4 — At Miami: Jorge Soler hit a two-run homer with two out in the bottom of the ninth inning and Miami rallied to beat Washington.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
White Sox 8, Guardians 3 — At Chicago: Luis Robert Jr. homered for the fourth straight game, Gavin Sheets and Jake Burger went deep off Shane Bieber in Chicago’s six-run fifth inning, and the White Sox beat Cleveland.
Orioles 7, Angels 3 — At Baltimore: Ryan Mountcastle homered and doubled after entering the game as a pinch-hitter, and Baltimore beat Los Angeles.
Yankees 6, Blue Jays 3 — At Toronto: Aaron Judge’s tiebreaking, two-run homer broke a large Maple Leaf attached to the front of the Rogers Centre’s restaurant, lifting New York to a contentious win over Toronto after Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán was ejected for having a sticky substance on his hands.
Red Sox 9, Mariners 4 — At Boston: Masataka Yoshida doubled, tripled and drove in three runs while scoring on a wild pitch, and Boston ended a four-game losing streak with a victory over Seattle.
INTERLEAGUE
Astros 7, Cubs 3 — At Houston: Yordan Alvarez had two hits and drove in two runs and Chas McCormick added two hits and made a nifty grab in Houston’s victory over Chicago.
Tigers 4, Pirates 0 — At Detroit: Michael Lorenzen had a season-high seven strikeouts in six innings, Spencer Torkelson doubled twice and Detroit beat slumping Pittsburgh.
Rays 8, Mets 5 — At New York: Isaac Paredes homered twice and drove in five runs, ruining Justin Verlander’s home debut for New York as Tampa Bay rolled.
Rangers 7, Braves 4 — At Arlington, Texas: Adolis García extended his MLB-leading RBIs total to 44 with a two-run homer, Dane Dunning was solid again while filling the rotation spot of injured ace Jacob deGrom and Texas beat Atlanta in a matchup of division leaders.
