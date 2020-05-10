BRAINTREE, Mass. — Mary Pratt, who played for the Rockford Peaches and Kenosha Comets in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, has died. She was 101.
Pratt died on Wednesday. Her nephew, Walter Pratt, told The Patriot Ledger she passed away peacefully at a nursing home.
Pratt pitched in the women’s league from 1943-47. The league was profiled in the 1992 movie “A League of Their Own.”
She was believed to be the last surviving member of the original 1943 Peaches. The league said in a tweet that Pratt’s “stories, her energy will be missed for a long time.”
Pratt also taught physical education for 46 years. The Bridgeport, Connecticut, native was a coach and referee in several sports.
She was inducted into the Boston University Hall of Fame and Boston Garden Hall of Fame.
AUTO RACING
Hamlin wins NASCAR iRacing Series
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Denny Hamlin closed NASCAR’s iRacing Series with a victory at a simulation of throwback North Wilkesboro Speedway.
The Daytona 500 winner was instrumental in organizing his fellow Cup drivers for the invitational series that started after the series was suspended. Hamlin, who races barefoot on a top-of-the-line simulator, won the opening iRacing event on March 22. He also gained national attention three races ago at virtual Talladega Superspeedway when his daughter, Taylor, tried to ask him a question during the race and accidentally turned off the screen on his simulator with a remote control she was holding.
SOCCER
German soccer players test positive
DRESDEN, Germany — Two players at German second division side Dynamo Dresden tested positive for the new coronavirus on Saturday, putting on hold the club’s planned return to soccer next weekend.
Dresden was to play Hannover away on May 17 when the league resumes after a two-month suspension, but the entire squad, coaching and supervisory staff must now go into 14 days of quarantine at home.
The players were not identified. Their positive results for COVID-19 were found in a third wave of tests conducted at the club on Friday as part of the league’s hygiene protocol to get soccer back underway in Germany.
One player tested positive for COVID-19 in the first wave of tests and has been in quarantine since May 3. There were no positive cases in the second wave on May 4. The team returned to full training on Thursday, when the German soccer league announced the Bundesliga and second division would restart on May 16.
FIGURE SKATING
Harlem fundraiser to skate online
Unable to stage its big fundraiser because of the pandemic, Figure Skating in Harlem is going from the ice to the internet. The Figure Skating in Harlem Champions in Life Virtual Gala will be held May 14 and will feature Olympic champions Scott Hamilton, Kristi Yamaguchi and Meryl Davis.
The 23-year-old group is the only organization for girls of color that combines education with access to the athletic and artistic discipline of figure skating.
Honorees this year are FSH Alumnus and Goldman Sachs Vice President Sherrie Smith; Olympian JoJo Starbuck; and Angela Thompson Howard, UPS vice president of human resources.
FOOTBALL
NCAA: Miles’ actions ‘troublesome’ but warrant ‘low-severity’ punishment
Though the NCAA described the presence of Kansas football coach Les Miles when alleged impermissible coaching infractions took place as “troublesome,” it stood firm on the assertion that Miles’ program only should receive a single, lowest-severity Level III charge for those transgressions.
The NCAA, in its response to KU Athletics on Thursday, also reaffirmed its stance that a pair of alleged Level II violations under former coach David Beaty were properly classified while saying there were only scant similarities in the actions that occurred under Beaty and Miles. The portion discussing KU football’s three alleged football violations was relatively brief; just 19 of 92 pages went over the NCAA’s stance as it related to the football team’s transgressions.