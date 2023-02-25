Michigan State (17-10, 9-7 Big Ten) at Iowa (17-11, 9-8 Big Ten)
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPN
Recommended for you
Bottom line: The Hawkeyes have gone 13-2 in home games. Iowa has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.
The Spartans are 9-7 in Big Ten play. Michigan State has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.
Top performers: Kris Murray is averaging 20 points and eight rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Payton Sandfort is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Iowa. Tyson Walker is averaging 14 points for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.
Oklahoma (13-15, 3-12 Big 12) at Iowa State (17-10, 8-7 Big 12)
Time: 11 a.m.
TV: ESPNU
Bottom line: The Cyclones have gone 13-1 in home games. Iowa State averages 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.0 points per game. The Sooners are 3-12 in conference matchups. Oklahoma is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.
Top performers: Caleb Grill is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cyclones, while averaging 10 points. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 13.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Iowa State. Grant Sherfield is averaging 16.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Sooners. Jalen Hill is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.