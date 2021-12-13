Ashley Joens came up with a key blocked shot in the closing seconds and No. 15 Iowa State needed a defensive stand to hold off Northern Iowa, 70-69, Sunday night in Ames.
Emmerson Green hit a 3-pointer with 1:11 left, then followed with a three-point play with :34 to play to get Northern Iowa within one, 70-69. Iowa State’s Lexi Donarski was stripped in the backcourt by Karli Rucker and then Donarski knocked the ball away from Rucker under the UNI basket to stop the go-ahead basket but the Panthers retained possession. Kam Finley’s jumper from the lane was blocked by Joens.
Northern Iowa took a 20-17 lead after a quarter before the Cyclones went on a 17-3 run through the second quarter and took a 34-23 lead at the half, but the Panthers whittled away at the deficit the rest of he way.
Finley hit two 3-pointers and Bre Gunnels nailed a third to pull Northern Iowa within three, 57-54 with just under eight minutes left. After the Panthers cut the deficit to two with a 3-pointer by Sara McCullough with 4:55 to play, Donarski and Aubrey Jones hit back-to-back 3s and Ashley Joens knocked down a 3 following a Rucker jumper to make it 70-61 with 2:14 to play.
Donarski hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Iowa State (10-1). Morgan Kane finished with 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Ashley Joens scored 12 points and had eight rebounds.
Finley hit 6 of 8 3-pointers and scored a season-high 28 points to lead the Panthers (6-3). Green added 15 points off the UNI bench and Grace Boffeli had 10 points and eight rebounds.
MEN
No. 2 Baylor 57, No. 6 Villanova 36 — At Waco, Texas: James Akinjo had 16 points with seven rebounds and second-ranked Baylor defensively dominated in a victory that’s likely to put the defending national champion Bears in the top spot in the new poll. The Bears (9-0) never trailed in their first nonconference home game ever against a top-six opponent, this one a rematch of an NCAA Sweet 16 game last March in Indianapolis. This Big East/Big 12 Battle matchup featured the teams that won three of the last five NCAA titles.
No. 1 Purdue 82, North Carolina State 72 (OT) — At New York: Trevion Williams had a season-high 22 points to go with 12 rebounds and a career-best nine assists to help Purdue rally past North Carolina State in overtime in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. Jaden Ivey added 22 points for the Boilermakers (9-1), who had to rally from 13 down midway through the second half. Purdue never led in regulation, taking its first lead Sasha Stefanovic’s 3-pointer 15 seconds into the extra period.
No. 16 Southern California 73, Long Beach State 62 — At Los Angeles: Isaiah Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Southern California pulled away at the beginning of the second half on its way to beating Long Beach State. The Trojans (10-0) continued their best start since the 2016-17 season, when they opened 14-0. Drew Peterson added 15 points and Max Agbonkpolo had 11 points for USC, and Mobley had his fourth double-double in five games.
Maryland 70, No. 20 Florida 68 — At New York: Donta Scott scored on a leaning shot in the post with 16.8 seconds left, No. 20 Florida missed its final-play 3-pointer and Maryland beat the Gators in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational. Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell each scored 19 points for the Terrapins (6-4), who shot 49% and hit 8 of 13 3-pointers to snap a three-game skid. It was Maryland’s first win in two tries under interim coach Danny Manning, who took over Dec. 3 after Mark Turgeon departed in a decision the school said was mutual.
No. 23 Seton Hall 77, Rutgers 63 — At Newark, N.J.: Bryce Aiken scored 22 points and Jared Rhoden had 16 points and nine rebounds to lead Seton Hall past Rutgers in the Garden State Hardwood Classic. Kadary Richmond added 12 points for the Pirates (9-1), and Alexis Yetna had 10 points and seven rebounds. Myles Cale also chipped in with 10 points.