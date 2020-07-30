News in your town

Auto racing: On the track

Prep volleyball: Wahlert hires Griffith as new coach

Sports in brief: Blackhawks banning headress at home games

For the NBA, it's time to play, kneel and demand change

Illinois High School Association approves modified sports schedule for 2020-21

Prep baseball: Mustangs pull off improbable win in state opener

Prep football: MVC to play 7-game schedules, crown divisional champs

Bears' QB battle between Trubisky, Foles about to heat up