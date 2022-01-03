Sophomore Caitlin Clark scored a career-high 44 points with eight assists, freshman Addison O’Grady recorded her first double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds and No. 21 Iowa beat Evansville, 93-56, on Sunday.
It was the most points scored by a player in a women’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Clark also became the fastest Big Ten women’s basketball player to reach the 1,000-point milestone, doing so in her first 40 games. Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell reached the mark in 41 games.
Clark scored 14 points in the first quarter, one shy of Evansville’s 15, to help Iowa build an 11-point lead. She also had 10 points in the fourth quarter, helping Iowa take its largest lead of 38 points.
Clark finished 18 of 26 from the floor, going 2 of 7 from 3-point range and 6 of 7 at the line to top her previous scoring high of 39 points against Nebraska on Feb. 11.
Gabbie Marshall added 13 points for Iowa (7-3), which is scheduled to play Northwestern and Nebraska this week.
Iowa had runs of 11-0 and 17-1 in the third quarter, outscoring Evansville 32-13.
Abby Feit had 22 points and 10 rebounds for Evansville (6-6). Je’Naiya Davis added 14 points.
No. 14 Iowa State 88, West Virginia 72 — At Ames, Iowa: Ashley Joens poured in 29 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Iowa State rolled in a Big 12 Conference opener.
Joens buried 9 of 16 shots from the floor and 9 of 9 at the free-throw line for the Cyclones (12-1), who have won five straight games. It was Joens seventh double-double of the season and the 38th of her career.
Emily Ryan finished with 10 points and a personal best 16 assists for her second straight double-double for Iowa State. Ryan’s assist total matched the school record set by Lyndsey Medders in 2005 against IPFW. Beatriz Jordão and Lexi Donarski scored 14 apiece. Morgan Kane added 10 points off the bench.
MEN
Northern Iowa 83, Evansville 61 — At Cedar Falls, Iowa: AJ Green scored 18 points as Northern Iowa improved to 5-7, 1-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Trae Berhow added 16 points for the Panthers, while Dubuque Senior grad Noah Carter chipped in 15. Berhow also had six rebounds.
Blaise Beauchamp had 14 points for the Purple Aces (4-9, 0-2). Evan Kuhlman added 12 points. Jawaun Newton had 11 points.
No. 10 Michigan State 73, Northwestern 67 — At Evanston, Ill.: Gabe Brown scored 15 of his 20 points in the second half, Marcus Bingham Jr. added 13 and Michigan State rallied from a 13-point first-half deficit. Max Christie had 11 points and Joey Hauser added 10 as the Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten) won their seventh straight.
Missouri State 61, Drake 56 — At Springfield, Mo.: Garrett Sturtz scored 16 points, and Roman Penn chipped in 13, but the Bulldogs fell to 10-5 overall and 1-1 in the Missouri Valley. Missouri State (also 10-5, 1-1) got 15 points from Donovan Clay.
No. 12 Houston 66, Temple 61 — At Philadelphia: Fabian White Jr. had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Jamal Shead scored 14 points to lead depleted Houston (12-2, 1-0 American Athletic Conference) which had 10 players available due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols.
No. 13 Ohio State 87, Nebraska 79 (OT) — At Lincoln, Neb.: Freshman Malaki Branham scored 35 points, and Jamari Wheeler made two 3-pointers early in overtime for Ohio State (9-2, 3-0 Big Ten). The Buckeyes hadn’t played since Dec. 11 because of a COVID-19 outbreak in their program.