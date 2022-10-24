FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Plenty has changed for the New England Patriots offense in the three weeks since Mac Jones took his most recent snap at quarterback.

Two other players have had a chance to lead it. One of them, Brian Hoyer, joined Jones on the sideline following a concussion. And the other, rookie Bailey Zappe, has been one of the biggest surprises of the young season going 2-0 as the starter.

