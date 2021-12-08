Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points, Christian Braun added 20 and eighth-ranked Kansas tuned up for this weekend’s return of the Border War with a 78-52 blowout of UTEP on Tuesday night.
David McCormack and Mitch Lightfoot added eight points apiece for the Jayhawks (7-1), who led by 21 at halftime at T-Mobile Center and weren’t threatened the rest of the way.
Now, the Jayhawks turn their attention to Saturday’s showdown with Missouri. The bitter rivals have not played a regular-season game since the Tigers bolted for the SEC nearly a decade ago.
Souley Boom had 18 points and Keonte Kennedy 11 for UTEP (4-4), which famously beat the Jayhawks during their 1966 national title run immortalized in the film “Glory Road.” The Miners also beat Kansas to reach the Sweet 16 in 1992.
Such history had little bearing Tuesday night.
The Jayhawks, the nation’s sixth-highest scoring team, showed right away they can play a little defense, too, forcing UTEP into missing its first six shots and committing four turnovers before Boum knocked down a 3-pointer.
No. 10 Kentucky 76, Southern 64 — At Lexington, Ky.: Oscar Tshiebwe scored 18 of his 23 points after halftime despite being in foul trouble, TyTy Washington Jr. added 14 points and both Wildcats keyed small runs to help Kentucky top Southern for its seventh consecutive victory.
Texas Tech 57, No. 13 Tennessee 52 (OT) — At New York: Terrence Shannon, Jr. had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Texas Tech continued its run of Jimmy V Classic upsets in an offensively anemic overtime win over Tennessee.