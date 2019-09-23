Matthew Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Marvin Jones, Jamal Agnew returned a kickoff 100 yards for a score and the Detroit Lions held on for a 27-24 victory Sunday afternoon at Philadelphia.
The Eagles (1-2) had a chance after Malcolm Jenkins blocked Matt Prater’s 46-yard field goal try with 1:53 left. Rasul Douglas returned it to the Lions 22, but an illegal block on Jenkins pushed it back to midfield.
On fourth-and-5, Darren Sproles caught a pass for a first down but got called for Philadelphia’s third offensive pass interference. Carson Wentz’s deep pass to J.J. Arcega-Whiteside fell incomplete with 41 seconds left.
The Lions improved to 2-0-1.
Cowboys 31, Dolphins 6 — At Arlington, Texas: Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to Amari Cooper before running for another score, and the Cowboys pulled out of a first-half funk as huge favorites. One of Prescott’s TD tosses to Cooper came before halftime, but the Dolphins had a great chance to lead at the break as 22-point underdogs.
Bills 21, Bengals 17 — At Orchard Park, N.Y.: Frank Gore scored on a 1-yard run with 1:50 remaining in rallying the Bills. Tight end Dawson Knox set up the score by bowling over two Bengals for a 49-yard gain. And cornerback Tre’Davious White sealed the win by intercepting Andy Dalton’s tipped pass on third-and-5 from Buffalo’s 28 with 12 seconds remaining.
Colts 27, Falcons 24 — At Indianapolis: Jacoby Brissett threw two touchdown passes in the first half and Marlon Mack scored on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter. Indianapolis (2-1) has won two straight overall and seven in a row at home.
Patriots 30, Jets 14 — At Foxborough, Mass.: Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes and the Patriots didn’t allow a defensive touchdown for the third straight week. Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead each added a rushing touchdown for the Patriots (3-0), who won their seventh straight over the Jets and earned their ninth consecutive regular-season win at home over their AFC East rival.
Saints 33, Seahawks 27 — At Seattle: Teddy Bridgewater threw two touchdown passes in his first start in place of Drew Brees, and New Orleans also scored TDs on defense and special teams. With Brees out for several weeks following surgery to repair a ligament near his right thumb, the Saints (2-1) pulled off a stunner by taking advantage of Seattle’s sloppiness.
49ers 24, Steelers 20 — At Santa Clara, Calif.: Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis with 1:15 remaining and the 49ers overcame five turnovers for their first 3-0 start in 21 years.
Giants 32, Buccaneers 31 — At Tampa, Fla.: Daniel Jones threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two TDs, including the go-ahead score with 1:16 remaining as the Giants rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit.
Texans 27, Chargers 20 — At Carson, Calif.: Deshaun Watson threw for 351 yards and hit Jordan Akins with two of his three touchdown passes, and J.J. Watt had two of the Texans’ five sacks of Philip Rivers.
Panthers 38, Cardinals 20 — At Glendale, Ariz.: Kyle Allen threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns in place of the injured Cam Newton, and Christian McCaffrey ran for a 76-yard touchdown.