Wisconsin is delaying its renovation of the south end-zone seating area inside Camp Randall Stadium due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic.
The project was scheduled to begin after the 2020 football season and completed by the start of the 2021 schedule.
“We are obviously operating in a time of great uncertainty,” athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement. “Given our construction timeline and the timing around when decisions had to be made, we felt it was best to be prudent and delay the project for a bit.’’
The renovation includes enhanced seating options such as loge boxes and club seats as well as access to indoor and outdoor hospitality clubs and climate-controlled amenities and premium food offerings.
Wisconsin’s renovation of the Kohl Center is on a different timeline and hasn’t been delayed at this point.
MEAC also to suspend fall sports
The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference has suspended fall sports, becoming the third Division I league to postpone its football season.
Following fellow FCS conferences the Ivy League and Patriot League, the MEAC announced it would not have competition in the fall and consider trying to make up the schedule for those sports in the 2021 spring semester.
The MEAC is comprised of 11 historically black colleges, though its membership is in flux. Earlier this year, Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman announced they would be leaving the MEAC and joining the Southwestern Athletic Conference next year. MEAC-power North Carolina A&T has announced it will be moving to the Big South in 2021.
BASEBALL
Moncada rejoins White Sox
CHICAGO — Star third baseman Yoán Moncada has rejoined the Chicago White Sox after missing the start of their summer camp.
Moncada and pitcher José Ruiz were placed on the 10-day injured list last week because of unspecified ailments. While Moncada is in major league camp and Ruiz is going to work out at the team’s taxi-squad site in Schaumburg, the White Sox says it doesn’t mean they have been taken off the IL. The 25-year-old Moncada was acquired in the December 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. Long regarded as one of baseball’s top prospects, he broke out last season when he set career highs with a .315 batting average, 25 homers and 79 RBIs.
The Cuban slugger finalized a $70 million, five-year contract with the White Sox in March. Manager Rick Renteria also is back with the team after leaving camp last week to go home to California for a family funeral.
MLB to use fan noise from video games
Big league players will still hear the roar of the crowd even though the stands will be empty when the baseball season opens next week.
Taking a cue from two European soccer leagues, Major League Baseball will play crowd noise from its official video game through ballpark sound systems during games. Stadium sound engineers will have access to around 75 different effects and reactions, according to MLB, which has provided teams with crowd sounds captured from “MLB The Show.”
FOOTBALL
Washington hires firm to study misconduct
Owner Dan Snyder has hired a District of Columbia law firm to review the Washington NFL team’s culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct.
Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review. ESPN was first to report the hiring.
The Washington Post reported Thursday that 15 female former employees said they were sexually harassed during their time with the team. In a statement, the team said it takes issues of employee conduct seriously and, “While we do not speak to specific employee situations publicly, when new allegations of conduct are brought forward that are contrary to these policies, we address them promptly.”
BASKETBALL
College coaches propose eliminating standardized tests for eligibility
DES MOINES — Men’s and women’s college basketball coaches are proposing the NCAA eliminate standardized testing requirements from initial-eligibility standards, calling exams such as the SAT and ACT “longstanding forces of institutional racism.”
The proposal Thursday came out of the new committee on racial reconciliation formed by the National Association of Basketball Coaches in response to the Black Lives Matter movement and other social justice initiatives. The committee is chaired by South Carolina coach Frank Martin and Harvard coach Tommy Amaker. Martin and Amaker said in a joint statement that standardized tests “no longer have a place in intercollegiate athletics or education at large,” and that eliminating them would be “an important step towards combating educational inequality.”
Zion leaves Pelicans for ‘family matter’
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The New Orleans Pelicans say top overall draft choice Zion Williamson left the club on Thursday to attend to an urgent family medical matter.
The Pelicans say Williamson intends to rejoin the team in the Orlando area for the resumption of the season, but the club did not specify when he would be able to return or whether he’ll miss any of the club’s eight remaining regular-season games.
Williamson will have to quarantine again when he returns to Central Florida, a period that will last at least four days.
HOCKEY
Prospect Mitchell won’t join ‘Hawks yet
CHICAGO — Ian Mitchell will have to wait until next season to join the Chicago Blackhawks.
The 21-year-old Mitchell, one of the organization’s top prospects, agreed to a three-year contract in April. But there was some question about when the defenseman’s entry-level deal might begin. Mitchell is ineligible for the resumption of the NHL season, and the team announced Thursday it had finalized a contract with the former University of Denver star that begins with the 2020-21 season rather than burns a year right now so he can practice with the team.