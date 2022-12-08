Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points, Jrue Holiday added 31 and Milwaukee beat Sacramento, 126-113, on Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the Bucks’ 13th consecutive victory over the Kings.

The streak is Milwaukee’s longest active streak against an opponent. The Bucks have won 12 straight against Orlando.

