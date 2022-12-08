Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points, Jrue Holiday added 31 and Milwaukee beat Sacramento, 126-113, on Wednesday night in Milwaukee for the Bucks’ 13th consecutive victory over the Kings.
The streak is Milwaukee’s longest active streak against an opponent. The Bucks have won 12 straight against Orlando.
Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings, who had won their last three. Harrison Barnes had 20 points, and Malik Monk added 16. Brook Lopez had 17 points and nine rebounds and Khris Middleton added 14 points for the Bucks. They won their third straight to improve to 18-6.
Bulls 115, Wizards 111 — At Chicago: DeMar DeRozan scored 27 points, and Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine chipped in 25 apiece to lead Chicago.
Magic 116, Clippers 111 (OT) — At Orlando, Fla.: Pablo Banchero scored 10 of his 23 points in overtime and Orlando snapped a nine-game losing streak. Banchero made all six of his free throws in the final seven seconds of OT, the last six points of the game.
Knicks 113, Hawks 89 — At New York: Julius Randle had 34 points and 17 rebounds, and New York capitalized on another key Atlanta injury. Dejounte Murray sprained his left ankle after 3 1/2 minutes.
Nets 122, Hornets 116 — At New York: Kyrie Irving scored 33 points, Kevin Durant had 29 and Brooklyn outlasted Charlotte. Seth Curry added 20 points on 8-for-11 shooting to help the Nets won for the fifth time in six games.
Raptors 126, Lakers 113 — At Toronto: Pascal Siam had 25 points and 10 rebounds and Toronto beat a short-handed Lakers team playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Timberwolves 121, Pacers 115 — At Minneapolis: D’Angelo Russell had 15 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter, and Anthony Edwards scored 26 points for Minnesota.
