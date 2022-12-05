Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score, Samaje Perine rushed for a season-high 106 yards and the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday in their first meeting since the Bengals prevailed in last season’s AFC championship game.
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs lost their chance to avenge two losses to Burrow and Cincinnati last season. The Bengals beat the Chiefs last Jan. 2 to clinch the AFC North title, then won four weeks later in overtime — also by a 27-24 score — to reach the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.
In this matchup of elite quarterbacks, a defensive play in the fourth quarter proved to be the turning point.
With the Chiefs leading 24-20, Cincinnati linebacker Germaine Pratt stripped Trave Kelce after a catch and recovered the fumble.
Burrow, working from his own 47, then completed six of seven passes for 53 yards, finishing the drive with an 8-yard TD pass to backup running back Chris Evans that gave the Bengals the lead with 8:54 remaining.
The subsequent Chiefs drive was snuffed out when Joseph Ossai sacked Mahomes, and Harrison Butker missed a 55-yard field-goal attempt wide right. Burrow converted two third downs on passes to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to allow the Bengals to run out the clock.
Steelers 19, Falcons 16 — At Atlanta: Kenny Pickett tossed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Connor Heyward, Matthew Wright kicked four field goals and Pittsburgh held off Atlanta. Coming off a Monday night victory at Indianapolis, the Steelers (5-7) won two straight games for the first time during what’s been a tough rebuilding year.
Commanders 20, Giants 20 (OT) — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Graham Gano came up well short on a 58-yard field goal attempt as time expired in overtime, leaving New York and Washington tied in a deadlock between NFC playoff contenders.
Ravens 10, Broncos 9 — At Baltimore: Tyler Huntley capped a 91-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with 28 seconds remaining, and Baltimore overcame Lamar Jackson’s injury to beat Denver. Jackson left after the first quarter with an injured knee.
Browns 27, Texans 14 — At Houston: Deshaun Watson had a sloppy performance in his first game in 700 days, but a punt return for a touchdown by Donovan Peoples-Jones and two defensive TDs were enough for Cleveland to beat Houston.
Eagles 35, Titans 10 — At Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts strengthened his MVP bid by throwing for 380 yards and three touchdowns and running for another score, and A.J Brown caught two touchdown passes against his former team as Philadelphia beat Tennessee.
Lions 40, Jaguars 14 — At Detroit: Jamaal Williams ran for his 14th touchdown this season and Detroit routed Jacksonville. The Lions (5-7) scored on all five of their drives in the first half to take a 17-point lead, and then on their first three possessions of the second half to pull away.
49ers 33, Dolphins 17 — At Santa Clara, Calif.: Former Iowa State standout Brock Purdy threw two touchdown passes after replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and San Francisco used another dominant defensive performance for its fifth straight win.
Seahawks 27, Rams 23 — At Inglewood, Calif.: DK Metcalf caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 36 seconds to play and Seattle overcame an inspired performance by Bobby Wagner for a victory over the spiraling Rams.
Raiders 27, Chargers 20 — At Las Vegas: Derek Carr completed two long touchdown passes to Davante Adams in the third quarter to rally Las Vegas. That performance backed an aggressive defense that sacked Justin Herbert five times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.