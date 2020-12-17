NEW YORK — The statistics and records of greats like Josh Gibson, Satchel Paige and roughly 3,400 other players are set to join Major League Baseball’s books after MLB announced Wednesday it is reclassifying the Negro Leagues as a major league.
MLB said Wednesday it was “correcting a longtime oversight in the game’s history” by elevating the Negro Leagues on the centennial of its founding. The Negro Leagues consisted of seven leagues, and MLB will include records from those circuits between 1920-48. The Negro Leagues began to dissolve one year after Jackie Robinson became MLB’s first Black player with the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947.
Those leagues were excluded in 1969 when the Special Committee on Baseball Records identified six official “major leagues” dating to 1876.
“It is MLB’s view that the Committee’s 1969 omission of the Negro Leagues from consideration was clearly an error that demands today’s designation,” the league said in a statement.
The league will work with the Elias Sports Bureau to review Negro Leagues statistics and records and figure out how to incorporate them into MLB’s history. There was no standard method of record keeping for the Negro Leagues, but there are enough box scores to stitch together some of its statistical past.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Big league managers say that Major League Baseball has instructed them to prepare for spring training to start on time in mid-February despite uncertainty around the coronavirus.
Managers have said this week during digital Winter Meetings press availabilities that they expect health protocols to remain in place to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks. Teams instituted a number of policies during a pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season in 2020 that produced better results as the year went on, largely keeping players and staff safe even as teams traveled around the country.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays and catcher Mike Zunino agreed to a one-year contract that guarantees $3 million, a deal that includes a club option and could be worth $9 million over two seasons.
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Left-hander Alex Claudio agreed to a one-year, $1,125,000 contract Wednesday with the Los Angeles Angels, adding the sidearm reliever to their bullpen makeover. Claudio has appeared in 239 games over the past four seasons with Texas and Milwaukee, third most by a pitcher in the majors during that stretch.
SAN FRANCISCO — Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani signed a $6 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, giving the club a veteran option for the rotation alongside ace Johnny Cueto. In his sixth season with the Reds, DeSclafani went 1-2 with a 7.22 ERA over nine games — seven starts — spanning 33 2/3 innings in 2020.
FOOTBALL
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league plans to invite vaccinated health care workers to the Super Bowl as guests of the league.
In a letter to Rob Higgins, president of the host committee for Super Bowl 55, that was obtained by The Associated Press, Goodell wrote that he wanted to “honor and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during pandemic” as well as promote the importance of vaccinations and the wearing of masks in public.
The Super Bowl is set for Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.
CONWAY, S.C. — Coastal Carolina has locked up coach Jamey Chadwell for a few more years after he led the school to an undefeated season.
The school announced it has extended Chadwell’s contract through 2027, a move to take the 43-year coach off the market for Power Five openings like Auburn. Financial terms of Chadwell’s new agreement were not disclosed.
Kansas State became the latest team to withdraw from bowl consideration Wednesday when the school paused all football activities indefinitely amid an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing that would have prevented them from fielding enough players to play. The First Responders Bowl was the likely destination for the Wildcats.
Virginia Tech is ending the nation’s longest bowl streak at 27 years. Hokies coach Justin Fuente said Wednesday the players decided to bypass postseason, ending their pandemic-hit season at 5-6. Virginia Tech is the fifth Atlantic Coast Conference team to opt out, joining Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia and Georgia Tech.
AZUSA, Calif. — Azusa Pacific is ending its football program this month after 55 years of Division II and NAIA competition. Athletic director Gary Pine said the decision was prompted by other four-year schools in California dropping the sport over the last 30 years, giving Azusa Pacific fewer in-state opponents to play, which led to higher travel costs.
BASKETBALL
STOCKTON, Calif. — Tara VanDerveer became the winningest women’s college basketball coach Tuesday night, passing the late Pat Summitt with her 1,099th victory as No. 1 Stanford romped to a 104-61 victory over Pacific.
The 67-year-old VanDerveer improved her career record to 1,099-253. Connecticut coach Geno Auriemma is right behind at 1,093 wins.
HOCKEY
CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks shuffled their front office Wednesday, elevating general manager Stan Bowman to president of hockey operations and hiring Jaime Faulkner as president of business operations.
Danny Wirtz — chairman Rocky Wirtz’s son — becomes chief operating officer after serving as interim president following the firing of John McDonough in April. The Blackhawks are splitting McDonough’s job in two.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LANSING, Mich. — Lawmakers on Wednesday gave final approval to bills that would clear the way for college athletes to be paid for the use of their names, images or likeness rights — putting Michigan on the cusp of becoming at least the fourth state with such a law.
In-state schools, the NCAA and athletic conferences could not block student-athletes from being compensated under a bill that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign. A second measure would no longer make it a crime for agents to enter into contracts with student-athletes.
The NCAA, pressured by states that started acting on their own, is drawing up new rules to let athletes become paid sponsors.