SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Former Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan says he’s transferring to Notre Dame.
Coan posted a tweet Monday night that included the Notre Dame logo along with the message, “Extremely thankful for the opportunity. Let’s get to work! @NDFootball.”
Wisconsin disclosed two weeks ago that Coan had entered the transfer portal. Notre Dame and Wisconsin are scheduled to face each other on Sept. 25 at Chicago’s Soldier Field.
Notre Dame’s 2021 roster was lacking a proven quarterback. The Fighting Irish need to replace three-year starter Ian Book, whose college career ended Friday with a 31-14 loss to Alabama in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Days expects Fields to play in title game
Ohio State coach Ryan Day says he expects Justin Fields to play in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 11 against Alabama after the quarterback was banged up during the semifinals. Day declined to detail Fields’ injury on Monday during a Zoom news conference.
Chargers fire Lynn after 4 seasons
COSTA MESA, Calif. — A four-game winning streak at the end of the season wasn’t enough to save Anthony Lynn’s job with the Los Angeles Chargers. Owner Dean Spanos on Monday fired Lynn after four seasons. Lynn led the franchise to the playoffs in 2018 but Los Angeles had losing records the last two seasons.
Jacksonville fires head coach Marrone
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired coach Doug Marrone on Monday, a little more than 12 hours after ending the season with a 15th consecutive loss. Marrone went 25-44 in four-plus seasons in Jacksonville, including 2-1 in the postseason. The Jaguars just missed the franchise’s first Super Bowl in 2017 and mired near the bottom of the league since. Marrone lost 21 of his final 24 games, including 15 by double digits.
Browns lose DE Vernon for playoffs
CLEVELAND — Browns starting defensive end Olivier Vernon ruptured his Achilles tendon during Sunday’s playoff-clinching win over Pittsburgh and is done for the season.
Coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Vernon will have surgery.
Bucs WR Evans day to day with knee injury
TAMPA, Fla. — An MRI performed on Mike Evans’ injured left knee showed no structural damage and the receiver’s status for Tampa Bay’s first playoff game in 13 years is day to day.
Evans was hurt during the first quarter of Sunday’s regular-season finale against Atlanta, one play after a 20-yard reception made him the first player in NFL history to begin a career with seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.
Bills add WR Stills to practice squad
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills signed receiver Kenny Stills to their practice squad on Monday, adding valuable experienced depth to their roster in time for the playoffs.
Stills is an eighth-year player who was cut by the Texans in late November after having difficulty establishing a role in Houston’s offense with 11 catches for 144 yards and a TD.
Washington claims NFC East title
PHILADELPHIA — Just call the Washington Football Team division champs. Alex Smith threw two touchdown passes and Washington beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 20-14, Sunday night to capture the lowly NFC East.
The Washington franchise became the first team in the Super Bowl era to reach the playoffs following a 2-7 start. Washington earned the NFC’s No. 4 seed and will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5) in a wild-card game on Saturday night.
Falcons interview Chiefs’ Bienemy
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons accelerated their search for a new coach on the first day of their offseason by interviewing Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday that 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh also is expected to interview with the Falcons. Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris interviewed on Friday. Morris was 4-7, completing a 4-12 season after coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff were fired following an 0-5 start.
Raiders RB Jacobs faces DUI charge
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs received minor injuries and was arrested on a misdemeanor drunken driving charge after a pre-dawn single-vehicle crash Monday near McCarran International Airport, authorities said Monday. Police at the scene determined the 5-foot-10, 220-pound Jacobs was impaired by alcohol.
BASKETBALL
Villanova postpones next 3 games
PHILADELPHIA — Jay Wright’s plan to resume coaching No. 3 Villanova following a bout with COVID-19 was put on hold Monday when two players tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the program to postpone its next three games. The Wildcats (8-1) were scheduled to play today at DePaul, Friday vs. Marquette and Jan. 13 at Xavier.
Spura’ White out indefinitely
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs point guard Derrick White is out indefinitely after breaking his left second toe. White had offseason surgery on the same toe, but the Spurs said Monday the fracture is a new injury.
BASEBALL
Casali agrees to 1-year deal with Giants
SAN FRANCISCO — Catcher Curt Casali agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants on Monday, a month after he was cut by the Cincinnati Reds.
The 32-year-old Casali hit .224 with six homers and eight RBIs in 31 games and 93 plate appearances last year, when he earned $541,667 in prorated pay from a $1,462,500 salary. Reds pitchers were 14-11 with a 3.68 ERA in his starts.
Hughes retires 2 years after last pitch
Phil Hughes announced on Twitter on Sunday that he is retiring from baseball, more than two years after throwing his last pitch. A World Series champion with the Yankees in 2009, Hughes was 88-79 with a 4.52 ERA in 211 starts and 79 relief appearances over 12 major league seasons with New York (2007-13), Minnesota (2014-18) and San Diego (2018).