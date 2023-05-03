CHICAGO — All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson returned to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, part of a flurry of moves by the sputtering ballclub.
Anderson and infielder Hanser Alberto were reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Anderson sprained his left knee on April 10 at Minnesota, and Alberto is coming back from a strained left quad.
Chicago also optioned rookie outfielder Oscar Colás and infielder Lenyn Sosa to Triple-A Charlotte. The 24-year-old Colás, one of the team’s top prospects, hit .211 with a homer and seven RBIs in 25 games in his first stint in the majors.
Veteran reliever Alex Colomé, outfielder Billy Hamilton and left-hander Sammy Peralta were promoted from Charlotte. Reliever Joe Kelly was placed on the paternity list, and utilityman Romy Gonzalez went on the 10-day IL with right shoulder inflammation.
The White Sox also designated relievers Jake Diekman and Frank German for assignment. Diekman, a lefty who was acquired in an August trade with Boston, is 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in 13 big league appearances this season.
Yankees reinstate Bader from injured list
NEW YORK — Harrison Bader was activated from the injured list by the New York Yankees.
Diminished by injuries, the slumping Yankees hope Bader can spark their offense a bit. He’s been sidelined since March 10 in spring training with a strained left oblique muscle. New York (15-15) has lost four straight and seven of nine, falling into last place in the AL East. The team totaled only 10 runs during those seven defeats.
To open a roster spot for Bader, the Yankees optioned corner outfielder Franchy Cordero back to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Monday night’s 3-2 loss to Cleveland.
Astros add Garcia to injured list
HOUSTON — Houston starter Luis García was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday, the second Astros starter to be put on the list this week.
García left Monday night’s game against the San Francisco Giants after eight pitches with right elbow discomfort.
His injury came on the same day that fellow right-hander Jose Urquidy was placed on the IL with inflammation in his throwing shoulder after being injured Sunday night.
Ohio regulator halts betting on Alabama
Ohio’s top gambling regulator has barred licensed sports books in the state from accepting bets on Alabama baseball games after a report warning of suspicious gambling activity.
Ohio Casino Control Commission executive director Matthew Schuler issued the emergency order on Monday. The order was first reported by ESPN. Schuler says an independent integrity monitor flagged wagers made on Alabama baseball. Sports betting is legal in 33 states, and it wasn’t immediately clear whether any other states had issued similar orders.
BASKETBALL
76ers’ Embiid voted NBA MVP
Joel Embiid began the long process toward NBA MVP as a towering soccer prospect in Africa who never picked up a basketball until he was a teenager.
Embiid can now add MVP to his resume.
The All-Star center and two-time league scoring champion, Embiid, who had long lobbied for the award, earned his first NBA MVP trophy Tuesday night, topping two-time winner Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets. The 29-year-old from Yaoundé, Cameroon, averaged 33.1 points to win his second straight scoring title, averaged 10.2 rebounds and tied a career high with 4.2 assists per game.
FOOTBALL
Fox sets viewer record for Super Bowl
Upon further review, this year’s Super Bowl ended up setting a viewer record.
Nielsen released a revised number of 115.1 million for Fox Sports’ broadcast of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.
The previous record was the 2015 game between New England and Seattle at 114,442,000 viewers, not including streaming. It also supplanted the 2017 Super Bowl between Atlanta and New England (113,668,000) as the most-watched of Fox’s 10 Super Bowls.
Ex-Raider Ruggs taking plea deal
LAS VEGAS — Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs will admit that he drove drunk at up to 156 mph before causing a fiery crash that killed a woman.
That will mean the 24-year-old first-round NFL draft pick will avoid trial and be sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison. Ruggs spoke in court Tuesday only to acknowledge that he understands the terms of the plea deal. A prosecutor endorsed the agreement. Ruggs’ sentencing is set for May 10.
TENNIS
Djokovic can return to U.S. Open
Novak Djokovic can return to the U.S. Open this year after missing the tournament in 2022 because the federal government’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for foreign air travelers ends next week. A spokesman for the U.S. Tennis Association says the group looks forward to welcoming the 22-time Grand Slam champion back.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NCAA academic progress rate score steady
INDIANAPOLIS— The NCAA’s newest academic progress rate score is steady at 984. That’s despite slight decreases in men’s basketball, football and women’s basketball. Each athlete on each team receives one point each semester they are academically eligible and each semester they remain in school or graduate. The cutline is 930.
