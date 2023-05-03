CHICAGO — All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson returned to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, part of a flurry of moves by the sputtering ballclub.

Anderson and infielder Hanser Alberto were reinstated from the 10-day injured list. Anderson sprained his left knee on April 10 at Minnesota, and Alberto is coming back from a strained left quad.

The Associated Press

