Iowa St Offensive Reboot Football
Buy Now

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers (12) passes as offensive lineman Darrell Simmons Jr. blocks TCU defensive lineman Dylan Horton (98) during their Big 12 Conference game in November.

 LM Otero The Associated Press

Iowa State made a fast descent to the bottom of the Big 12 last season, just two years after its best football season in school history.

Coach Matt Campbell spent December and January studying what worked and, more importantly, what didn’t in a 4-8 season in which the Cyclones won just one Big 12 game. They kept coming back to the failings of the offense — and there’s a palpable sense of urgency ahead of Saturday’s spring game.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.